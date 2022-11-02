ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies hoping extra rest will bring back Zack Wheeler’s velocity

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler’s quick buildup to return from the injured list in September could be at the root of his recent drop in velocity.

That, at least, is one theory the Phillies hold concerning their ace right-hander, who isn’t scheduled to pitch again until Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday (if needed) on what would be six days’ rest.

Wheeler allowed five runs, four of which were earned, over five innings in Game 2 as his fastball — normally in the 97-98 mph range — hovered in the mid-90s.

Wheeler spent a month on the IL with right forearm tendinitis before returning on Sept. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItrIn_0ivSSmAG00
Zack Wheeler
USA TODAY Sports
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJJol_0ivSSmAG00 Phillies belt five homers in dominant Game 3 win over Astros

“When he went on the IL, we brought him back, and not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before his team’s 7–0 win over the Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night at Citizen Bank Park. “I think that took its toll on him a little bit, and I think that’s why you’re seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So I’m hoping the extra couple days will help him.”

Wheeler is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

“I am confident he will be ready to go,” Thomson said.

Aaron Nola is scheduled to pitch Game 4 for the Phillies on Wednesday, with Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in place for Game 5. Gibson would start if Syndergaard is needed from the bullpen beforehand.

Jeremy Peña’s strong rookie season with the Astros includes an American League Gold Glove award, which was presented to him Tuesday. Pena became the first rookie shortstop to win the award.

“I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” Pena said. “But it’s pretty cool.”

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker was also a Gold Glove recipient.

Thursday will mark the eighth time teams from the same metro areas will square off in the World Series and an NFL game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia and the Eagles will play the Texans in Houston.

The crossover last occurred on Oct. 23, 2011, when the St. Louis Cardinals played the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series and the St. Louis Rams faced the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Eagles were trying to acquire RB at trade deadline

The league’s top rushing offense in yards and touchdowns from last season, and this season’s last remaining unbeaten team, was still looking to get better by the trade deadline. The Eagles were able to acquire some pass-rushing help, adding defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Bears, but despite attempts at multiple prospects, they were unable bring in a big name at running back, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Texans predictions for Week 9 of the NFL Season

Reuben Frank (6-1) “And I’ll be takin’ care of business (every day), takin’ care of business (every way).” Randy Bachman couldn’t have had the 2022 Eagles in mind when he wrote Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1973 hit, “Takin’ Care of Business,” but the message in BTO’s Classic Rock staple does apply. This football team takes care of business every day and every week. They’re now 11-0 under Nick Sirianni the last 11 times they’ve been favored and 13-1 overall under Sirianni as a favorite. They just don’t lose games they’re not supposed to lose, which is huge for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Eagles are 13 ½- or 14-point favorites Thursday night vs. the Texans in Houston, and being a two-TD favorite doesn’t guarantee anything, but this team is so focused on the moment and the next rep, it just doesn’t seem to be affected by short weeks, trap games or inferior opponents. They just go out and play hard for 60 minutes no matter what. There will be some serious challenges later this year. This is not one of them.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy