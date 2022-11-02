Read full article on original website
Angels News: Former Mayor of Mike Trout’s Hometown Talks About His Loyalty to LA
He's remained in LA despite making the postseason just once in his career.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies-Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in South Philly.
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
The Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 in game in game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday.
Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence
Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
CBS Sports
Astros throw World Series no-hitter: Four Houston pitchers silence Phillies in second Fall Classic no-no ever
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night by a score of 5-0 to even the series a 2-2, and they did so in historic fashion – Houston starter Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead
FOCO plans to celebrate the Houston Astros' combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series.
thecomeback.com
Justin Verlander sets dubious World Series record
Justin Verlander had a 1-0 lead before he ever took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. One hitter into his outing, that lead was gone and Verlander had made history — though not of the good kind.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Daily Trojan
Heat Check: Heavyweight bout puts Philly on the ropes
As the calendar turns to November, there couldn’t be a better time to be a sports fan in America. The NBA and NHL are finally underway, with the NFL currently in the thick of it. Despite that, the Holy Grail of world championships reigns supreme. The 118th edition of the World Series — MLB’s crown jewel — has finally, painstakingly arrived. Thankfully, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have brought the heat.
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker Continues To Be Featured In Historic Playoff Moments
The Houston Astros came out and dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, throwing a combined no-hitter to even the World Series at two games apiece. Cristian Javier led the way, tossing six innings and striking out nine batters while walking just two.
Astros spoil fun by pulling Christian Javier from no-hitter
Christian Javier was unhittable on Wednesday night for the Houston Astros, but the team robbed fans of the opportunity to potentially witness a historic moment. Javier pitched six no-hit innings while walking two and striking out nine in his team’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series. The Astros used different relievers in the 7th, 8th and 9th, and none of their relievers allowed a hit.
Daily Trojan
MLS Cup Final and Trojan football collide in Expo Park
In a bizarre sequence of events, the Exposition Park area will witness two sporting events with varying degrees of importance, depending on who you are asking. This Saturday, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be home to the Pac-12 football match between USC and the University of California, Berkeley, just a few hours after the adjacent Banc of California Stadium hosts the Major League Soccer Cup Final bout between Los Angeles Football Club and Philadelphia Union.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runs
The Phillies hit five home runs in one World Series game at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Go ahead and lament the Phillies’ home run hammering of Lance McCullers, Jr. and the Astros in World Series Game 3. Kvetch all you wish at this “reliance” on the home run. (Expose yourself thus to forgetting or ignoring how the Phillies overthrew the Astros in Game 1 while you’re at it, too.)
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker had prescient quote about Justin Verlander before Game 5
Dusty Baker’s quote about Justin Verlander prior to Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night sure turned out to be prescient. The Houston Astros manager said that Verlander would not have strict limitations for the critical start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker expressed confidence in Verlander and the ace’s ability to escape trouble.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports’ Voice of NASCAR Mike Joy Has Seen Every Single World Series No-Hitter…Both of Them
CHARLOTTE – “I’ve now watched every no-hitter thrown in the 103-year history of the World Series,” said FOX NASCAR play-by-play announcer Mike Joy. “Both of them. And the viewership experience could not have been more different.”. Joy, along with millions of others around the world,...
Best vs best: MLS Cup final pits LAFC against Philadelphia Union
This season, the identity of the league's best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday.
