Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker at center of another crazy MLB playoff coincidence

Dusty Baker continues to be the Forrest Gump of Major League Baseball. A wild fact about the Houston Astros manager Baker went viral following Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday. Baker’s side blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, throwing a combined no-hitter in the process. Jayson Stark of ESPN shared that, of three no-hitters in MLB postseason history, two of them have now taken place at Citizens Bank Park … and Baker was the visiting manager for both of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Justin Verlander sets dubious World Series record

Justin Verlander had a 1-0 lead before he ever took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. One hitter into his outing, that lead was gone and Verlander had made history — though not of the good kind.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Trojan

Heat Check: Heavyweight bout puts Philly on the ropes

As the calendar turns to November, there couldn’t be a better time to be a sports fan in America. The NBA and NHL are finally underway, with the NFL currently in the thick of it. Despite that, the Holy Grail of world championships reigns supreme. The 118th edition of the World Series — MLB’s crown jewel — has finally, painstakingly arrived. Thankfully, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have brought the heat.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker Continues To Be Featured In Historic Playoff Moments

The Houston Astros came out and dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, throwing a combined no-hitter to even the World Series at two games apiece. Cristian Javier led the way, tossing six innings and striking out nine batters while walking just two.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros spoil fun by pulling Christian Javier from no-hitter

Christian Javier was unhittable on Wednesday night for the Houston Astros, but the team robbed fans of the opportunity to potentially witness a historic moment. Javier pitched six no-hit innings while walking two and striking out nine in his team’s 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series. The Astros used different relievers in the 7th, 8th and 9th, and none of their relievers allowed a hit.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Trojan

MLS Cup Final and Trojan football collide in Expo Park

In a bizarre sequence of events, the Exposition Park area will witness two sporting events with varying degrees of importance, depending on who you are asking. This Saturday, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be home to the Pac-12 football match between USC and the University of California, Berkeley, just a few hours after the adjacent Banc of California Stadium hosts the Major League Soccer Cup Final bout between Los Angeles Football Club and Philadelphia Union.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IBWAA

Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runs

The Phillies hit five home runs in one World Series game at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 1.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Go ahead and lament the Phillies’ home run hammering of Lance McCullers, Jr. and the Astros in World Series Game 3. Kvetch all you wish at this “reliance” on the home run. (Expose yourself thus to forgetting or ignoring how the Phillies overthrew the Astros in Game 1 while you’re at it, too.)
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker had prescient quote about Justin Verlander before Game 5

Dusty Baker’s quote about Justin Verlander prior to Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night sure turned out to be prescient. The Houston Astros manager said that Verlander would not have strict limitations for the critical start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Baker expressed confidence in Verlander and the ace’s ability to escape trouble.
HOUSTON, TX

