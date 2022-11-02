ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockefeller Center selects annual Christmas tree, a 14-ton Norway spruce

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Rockefeller Center has selected its annual Christmas tree.

According to WNBC-TV and Spectrum News 1, the New York City attraction took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the 2022 holiday tree, an estimated 85- to 90-year-old Norway spruce.

“Coming in at 82 feet, 14 tons and hailing from Queensbury, New York, meet your 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!” the post read.

The Lebowitz family of Glens Falls donated the massive evergreen to the center, where it will stand through the holiday season, according to the news outlets. Crews will adorn the tree, which will be lit in a televised ceremony on Nov. 30, with a crystal star and 50,000 LED lights, officials said.

After the holidays come to a close, officials will donate the tree’s lumber to Habitat for Humanity, WNBC-TV reported.

