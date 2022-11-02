Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Popculture
TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor
TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, at creators have a way to keep their audience intact. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has linked up to keep the community together with a new show.
Radio Ink
Pittman Interviews MSNBC’s Ruhle on Podcast
IHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman interviewed MSNBC host and NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle on the latest episode of his conversation podcast Math & Magic: Stories From the Frontiers of Marketing. The episode covered a wide range of topics, including Ruhle’s career advancement at NBC News and her advice...
Best podcasts of the week: Solving the unexplained death of journalist Christopher Allen
In this week’s newsletter: The journalist was killed in mysterious circumstances in South Sudan – who was he, and why was he there? A new show finds out. Plus: five of the best podcasts to exercise to
ABC notifies police over racist email sent to sports presenter Tony Armstrong
Abuse appears to be a response to Armstrong’s criticism of Gina Rinehart for not disavowing her father’s racism towards Indigenous people
Radio Ink
KROQ Reveals Line-up for Almost Acoustic Christmas
Audacy’s KROQ (106.7 FM) says their holiday concert Almost Acoustic Christmas will return to Los Angeles after a two-year hiatus. The show is scheduled for December 10 at the Kia Forum and will feature a suite of alternative rock artists and bands, including Imagine Dragons, the Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud and others.
Radio Ink
New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down
Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
Radio Ink
Selena Gomez Partners with SiriusXM on Channel
Musician Selena Gomez has partnered with SiriusXM for a limited-run satellite and streaming radio channel that debuts on Friday. Selena Gomez Radio will air on channel 14 and is expected to feature Gomez’s music along with a curated playlist of songs hand-picked by the musician from across a number of genres, including pop, rhythm and classics.
The Show- Nov. 4, 2022 (podcast format is up)
Today is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. It’s another gameday eve and it’s time for episode No. 60 of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
