LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
Talks to resume in bus strike
Negotiations with striking maintenance workers at the Orange County Transportation Authority will resume Saturday, Sunday and Monday. According to OCTA – which provides bus service at almost 5,500 stops across the county – Teamsters Local 952 – has agreed to resume talks which had been broken off.
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
E-paper for Nov. 5, 2022
Here’s the e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune for Nov. 5, 2022. To open and read, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Rental help is OKd by council
A total of $574,654 in rental assistance to senior mobile home owners was approved by the Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday night. The measure will offer some financial relief to those who feared that rising rental costs might make them homeless. Thirty households in the city will receive monthly...
The first all-electric community powered by a solar and battery microgrid launches in California
New clean energy communities are coming to California. Leading homebuilder KB Homes announced Wednesday it has established what it calls the first all-electric, solar-and-battery-powered microgrid community in the golden state. KB partnered with the US Department of Energy (DOE), SunPower, Schneider Electric, and Kia, among others, to test the new...
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
Homeless plan before council
A new program to address homelessness and public safety issues will go before the Stanton City Council for approval when it meets on Tuesday. The proposed six-month program would put together a “fully-staffed, dedicated team of homeless outreach coordination, code enforcement and law enforcement [personnel] to focus on homeless support services, public safety and quality of life issues,” according to the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information
Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process. Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
President Biden arrives in Southern California ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden is visiting Southern California on Thursday to help campaign for several U.S. House candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. Biden is set to speak at MiraCosta College in Oceanside for a rally in support of Democrat Mike Levin. Biden’s hoping to make a difference in a tight race for the […]
Gasoline price plunge in LA, OC continues for 29th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 29th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.8 cents to $5.538. The average gasoline price has dropped 95.6 cents over the past 29 days, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, to its...
PREVIEW: Porter, Baugh run for California Congressional District 47
Orange County will decide between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on Nov. 8 to serve a two-year term as the representative in Congress for California’s 47th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Katie Porter is running against Republican Scott Baugh. The following profiles of these candidates show their qualifications, ideologies...
The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX
Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
Southern California will Remain Cold on Friday, as SoCal Weather/Temperature Will go Below Average
The weather in Southern California will remain bright and clear on a Friday afternoon. But on the same day, there are chances of a little cold during the evening. For this weekend, the night temperature and SoCal weather will remain below average. On Friday noon the temperature in Orange County...
IE woman, coworkers spend $3,300 in Powerball tickets for office pool as jackpot hits $1.6 billion
A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!
