Huntington Beach, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Talks to resume in bus strike

Negotiations with striking maintenance workers at the Orange County Transportation Authority will resume Saturday, Sunday and Monday. According to OCTA – which provides bus service at almost 5,500 stops across the county – Teamsters Local 952 – has agreed to resume talks which had been broken off.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
RIVERSIDE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Nov. 5, 2022

Here’s the e-paper version of The Orange County Tribune for Nov. 5, 2022. To open and read, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
orangecountytribune.com

Rental help is OKd by council

A total of $574,654 in rental assistance to senior mobile home owners was approved by the Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday night. The measure will offer some financial relief to those who feared that rising rental costs might make them homeless. Thirty households in the city will receive monthly...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Homeless plan before council

A new program to address homelessness and public safety issues will go before the Stanton City Council for approval when it meets on Tuesday. The proposed six-month program would put together a “fully-staffed, dedicated team of homeless outreach coordination, code enforcement and law enforcement [personnel] to focus on homeless support services, public safety and quality of life issues,” according to the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting.
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information

Applying for a concealed carry weapon permit requires gun owners to provide personal information as part of the process.  Some people may not be aware that that information could be subject to public release under the California Public Information Act. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco criticized the law, after having to comply with a public The post Riverside County Sheriff to work with legislators to privatize concealed carry permit information appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
coastreportonline.com

PREVIEW: Porter, Baugh run for California Congressional District 47

Orange County will decide between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on Nov. 8 to serve a two-year term as the representative in Congress for California’s 47th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Katie Porter is running against Republican Scott Baugh. The following profiles of these candidates show their qualifications, ideologies...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA

