Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead near Compton

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic collision in an unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to East El Segundo Boulevard and South Willowbrook Avenue where they found the victim.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in fatal big rig crash on southland freeway

ROSEMEAD, Calif. – A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred...
ROSEMEAD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County freeway crash leaves one dead

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash

LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pearblossom area ID’d

PEARBLOSSOM – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Pearblossom area. He was 29-year-old Henry Lanaro and he was homeless, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday,...
PEARBLOSSOM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale drive-by shooting

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Person taken to hospital after big overturns on sedan on 405 Freeway

A person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Friday after a big rig overturned and its container fell on top of a sedan. The accident took place on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what kind of condition the person that was extricated out of the sedan is in. The Orange County Fire Authority first received a call about the crash before 1 p.m. The driver of the big rig was unharmed. It's unclear how the accident took place. All lanes of the north and southbound side of the 405 Freeway north of Seal Beach Blvd will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans District 12. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – A 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle who died in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera has been identified, authorities said Thursday. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to...
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed on Hollywood freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake, authorities said Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen big rig cab

CASTAIC, Calif. – A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing a big rig cab that burst into flames on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. California Highway Patrol units began pursuing the truck cab — which was reported stolen from Kern County — about 2:40 p.m. in the Gorman area.
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Chatsworth crash

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A 24-year-old man who was killed when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputies crash into each other in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Two deputies have crashed into each other in Compton this morning. Residents are reporting the deputies slammed into each other at the intersection of Wilmington and Alondra around 8:00 a.m. It is unknown if they suffered any injuries or if they were en route to a...
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Non-injury rollover blocks southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road

A traffic collision blocked the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At approximately 1:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a black sedan or black Ford Mustang facing sideways on the southbound Highway 14 on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

