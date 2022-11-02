IHeart Media says it has tapped Andrew Colton to host its morning show at Miami news-talk station WIOD (610 AM). “We are pleased to introduce Andrew Colton as the new host of WIOD’s predominant live and local morning drive information program,” said Shari Gonzalez, the market president for iHeart Media in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. “With Andrew’s journalism expertise and deep connections to South Florida, he is a worthy broadcaster to step into this role.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO