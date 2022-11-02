Read full article on original website
KROQ Reveals Line-up for Almost Acoustic Christmas
Audacy’s KROQ (106.7 FM) says their holiday concert Almost Acoustic Christmas will return to Los Angeles after a two-year hiatus. The show is scheduled for December 10 at the Kia Forum and will feature a suite of alternative rock artists and bands, including Imagine Dragons, the Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud and others.
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
Andrew Colton Named Morning Show Host in Miami
IHeart Media says it has tapped Andrew Colton to host its morning show at Miami news-talk station WIOD (610 AM). “We are pleased to introduce Andrew Colton as the new host of WIOD’s predominant live and local morning drive information program,” said Shari Gonzalez, the market president for iHeart Media in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. “With Andrew’s journalism expertise and deep connections to South Florida, he is a worthy broadcaster to step into this role.”
Nielsen Says Alexa Snafu Immaterial
SBS COO Albert Rodriguez is accusing CMG/Apollo stations in Tampa and Orlando of deliberately trying to steal listeners. Ratings firm Nielsen doesn’t quite agree with that accusation. Here are the details. Rodriguez sent out a scathing statement Wednesday, accusing CMG. Apollo of flagrant discrimination. The allegation has to do...
Brooke & Jeffrey Launch ‘Candles’ Fundraiser
Premiere Networks’ syndicated morning show Brooke & Jeffrey have partnered with a Washington-based maker of hand-crafted candles as part of a fundraising initiative. The “Candles for a Cause” program will operate in partnership with Fingerprint & Co. All sales will benefit YouthCare, a national non-profit that aims to end youth homelessness.
KRBE DJs to Spend Night in Doghouse
Cumulus Media’s CHR station KRBE Houston (104.1 FM) will host the fifth annual “A Night in the Dog House” fundraiser to benefit the Abandoned Animal Rescue (AAR) on Friday, November 4. The fundraiser will see 20 volunteers — including DJs Kevin Quinn and Audrey Rose — spend...
New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down
Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
