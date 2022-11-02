Read full article on original website
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week
IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in.
Blackfoot passes increased utility rates with revisions
The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes. Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke...
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho.
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor 11/29/1942 - 11/1/2022 Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves.
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a father and son who fixed and painted over 250 cemetery marker posts
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently learned about a man named Ryen and his 5-year-old son Samuel. They spent several months this summer in the...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise.
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20
REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
