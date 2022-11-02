ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor

POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week

IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot passes increased utility rates with revisions

The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes. Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke...
BLACKFOOT, ID
MIX 106

The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor

Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor 11/29/1942 - 11/1/2022 Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek

The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed. Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains

IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Deputies respond to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20

REXBURG — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after deputies responded to three separate crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday morning. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com three separate crashes occurred at around the same time. The first accident happened near Rexburg...
REXBURG, ID

