Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Benjamin Netanyahu Starts Work Forming a Government
It can now be acknowledged that Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing block will form the next government of the State of Israel. The block came away with what is likely to be 65 out of the 120 seats in the Knesset in Tuesday’s elections, but this is not the whole story.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Elections 2022: High Voter Turnout as Israeli Left Dissolves
On Thursday night the final results from Tuesday’s Israeli elections were revealed. Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing block won a majority of 64 seats in the Knesset and Netanyahu should soon return to office as prime minister of Israel. Netanyahu was the prime minister from 2009 to 2021 and from...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Why Israel should give Zelensky what he wants
Ever since it invaded Ukraine, Russia has succeeded in preventing Israel from providing meaningful support to the Ukrainians, using its presence in Syria and Israel’s security interests there as its justification. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intervention in the Syrian civil war in 2015, Israel set up a “deconfliction...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Tips and Predictions to Win in Israel Betting Bookmarkers
Sports betting is prevalent in Israel. No matter what sport you are playing or supporting, you will find many fans cheering for the team along with you. The strength of Israel is devoted to sports. And this automatically gives rise to a profitable betting marketplace in the country. But you might have heard about the strict gambling rules of the Israeli government. So don’t you think that this can affect your gameplay? Well, that will never happen because online sports betting is already legalized in the country. Also, read more about Israeli betting sites in this article to avoid frequent scams. In addition, BetZillion takes responsibility for your profile’s security and privacy. Therefore, now it’s your time to focus on your betting skills! This article highlights various gambling laws and tips you should know at the beginning of your betting journey. So let’s dig into it!
Comments / 0