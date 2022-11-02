Read full article on original website
Depression Alert: Arkansas Offense Inept in Homecoming Against Liberty
Defense unusually good, but lack of running game sinking Razorbacks' hopes
Cats Claim Bowl Eligibility in Ugly 21-17 Win at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. —Kentucky knew it was in for a nasty, sluggish rock fight when it got on the bus to head for Faurot Field, and that's exactly what it got in an ugly, yet meaningful 21-17 victory over Missouri. "You knew it was just a game that you're gonna have to go on the road and grit it ...
Gators Ground Game Runs Up Score In Texas A&M's Fifth-Straight Loss
The Gators totaled over 250 yards rushing en route to their first win since Week 6.
Spears, Johnson lead No. 19 Tulane past Tulsa, 27-13
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson gained 106 to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-13 win over Tulsa on Saturday. Tulane (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) had lost the past two meetings with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) in overtime, but controlled this one with a dominant running game. The Green Wave gained 357 yards on the ground, with Spears and Johnson each running the ball 14 times. “Our offensive line did a terrific job,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “Bodies on bodies is a big part of it.”
