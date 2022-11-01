On Thursday in Fort Worth, the only player in the WTA Finals field to own a victory over Iga Swiatek in 2022 took a shot at a second consecutive win over the world No 1. Caroline Garcia, one of the most improved players on the tour in 2022, with revamped attacking tennis and rebuilt confidence, pressured the Pole from start to finish, but ended up on the short side of the scorecard, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Swiatek in one hour and 24 minutes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO