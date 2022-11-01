Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Caty McNally into quarter-finals, to face Sofia Kenin
American Caty McNally, the No 7 seed, beat Su Jeong Jang 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play wildcard and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin next. The 20-year-old American...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals
No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Stearns advances to last eight
Wildcard Peyton Stearns advanced to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Stearns, ranked No 244, will face the winner of the match between Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov and Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris
American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
tennismajors.com
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
tennismajors.com
Fearless Rune ends Auger-Aliassime streak to reach first Masters 1000 final in Paris
Danish teenager Holger Rune continued his stunning week at the Paris Masters as he ended the winning streak of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the Accor Arena to reach his first Masters 1000 final. The 19-yar-old, who began the year ranked No 103, was in control...
tennismajors.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime sends a message to his title rivals in Paris: “I think I’ll have enough energy to wrap up the tournament”
When Felix Auger-Aliassime arrived in Paris for the start of the Rolex Paris Masters, he was physically and mentally tired, not surprising given that he has won three tournaments in the past three weeks. Victories in Florence, Antwerp and Basel put him on his way to securing a place in...
tennismajors.com
Ruthless Djokovic hammers Musetti to reach semi-finals in Paris yet again
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The six-time champion fell a break down early in the second set but quickly righted the ship as he claimed a convincing victory to reach his 74th Masters 1000 semi-final.
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka’s semi-final hopes stay alive with win over Pegula
For the second time in a week, Aryna Sabalenka beat a top-five opponent, this time dismissing Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka has now won her last four matches against the American in straight sets, and extended her record against players from the US this year to 11-3.
tennismajors.com
Swiatek continues to dominate at WTA Finals, dispatching Garcia in straights
On Thursday in Fort Worth, the only player in the WTA Finals field to own a victory over Iga Swiatek in 2022 took a shot at a second consecutive win over the world No 1. Caroline Garcia, one of the most improved players on the tour in 2022, with revamped attacking tennis and rebuilt confidence, pressured the Pole from start to finish, but ended up on the short side of the scorecard, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Swiatek in one hour and 24 minutes.
tennismajors.com
‘Beating the world No 1 feels great’ – What Alcaraz win means to ‘much calmer’ Rune
It was a second-set walkover, but nonetheless a win’s a win. Holger Rune is into the semi-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters after defeating world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-6 (ret) – the first time he’s achieved the feat of beating a man on top of the world rankings.
tennismajors.com
Kasatkina closes the door on Gauff, sets a winner-takes-all clash with Garcia for semi-final spot at WTA Finals
Daria Kasatkina has been a perfect front-runner on the WTA Tour in 2022. The Russian improved to 29-0 when winning the opening set this season with her 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff to keep her hopes alive at the WTA Finals. Kasatkina’s victory has three big...
Comments / 0