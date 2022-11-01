ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dow Tennis Classic: Caty McNally into quarter-finals, to face Sofia Kenin

American Caty McNally, the No 7 seed, beat Su Jeong Jang 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play wildcard and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin next. The 20-year-old American...
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals

No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
Dow Tennis Classic: Stearns advances to last eight

Wildcard Peyton Stearns advanced to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Stearns, ranked No 244, will face the winner of the match between Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov and Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next.
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris

American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
Ruthless Djokovic hammers Musetti to reach semi-finals in Paris yet again

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The six-time champion fell a break down early in the second set but quickly righted the ship as he claimed a convincing victory to reach his 74th Masters 1000 semi-final.
Sabalenka’s semi-final hopes stay alive with win over Pegula

For the second time in a week, Aryna Sabalenka beat a top-five opponent, this time dismissing Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka has now won her last four matches against the American in straight sets, and extended her record against players from the US this year to 11-3.
Swiatek continues to dominate at WTA Finals, dispatching Garcia in straights

On Thursday in Fort Worth, the only player in the WTA Finals field to own a victory over Iga Swiatek in 2022 took a shot at a second consecutive win over the world No 1. Caroline Garcia, one of the most improved players on the tour in 2022, with revamped attacking tennis and rebuilt confidence, pressured the Pole from start to finish, but ended up on the short side of the scorecard, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Swiatek in one hour and 24 minutes.
