Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: You Mad At Me For Taking Fight With Tough Opponent, For Bigger Purse, Guarantee?
Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’
Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want Zurdo Ramirez says Oscar De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez because he’s one of those types of fighters that is avoided by the Mexican star. De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s recent comment about not wanting to fight Mexican...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence responds to Terence Crawford
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr responded to Terence Crawford’s long social media rant on Wednesday night, refuting the things he complained about that led to him bailing from the negotiations for their mega-fight. IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) makes it clear that WBO strap holder Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight cancelled due to backlash from fans
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui fight has been canceled due to the huge backlash from boxing fans about the match that had been in the works for January. Benavidez, 25, is now looking to fight another opponent in early 2023, but there’s no word who that might be. It’s safe to say that Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and Jermall Charlo won’t be the opponent that Benavidez is fighting next.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith in negotiations for Dec.17th at middleweight
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr is negotiating with former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith for a fight that could take place on December 17th or early next year. If the Eubank Jr vs. Smith fight gets made, it’ll be on box office pay-per-view, which is...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
Paulo Costa reveals his “miserable” contract with the UFC is up in a few short months: “A new boxer is coming to town”
Paulo Costa is nearing free agency. Prior to Costa’s UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, he had said that he was fighting out his contract. However, he later corrected that as he shared that he still had one more fight left on his deal. Even though he was still under contract, Costa made it known he was not happy with his deal and planned on testing free agency.
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez
WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The showdown will be broadcast in America on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Bivol, who is rated No....
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
Watch | Weili Zhang shows incredible strength by lifting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang looks ready to earn back her gold. ‘Magnum’ has been out of action since her rematch with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June. Their first outing two years prior was one of the greatest women’s MMA fights of all time. Zhang won that first bout by split decision, but wouldn’t need the judges in the second.
