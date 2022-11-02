ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police In Hudson Valley Shut Down ‘Unlawful’ New York Store

A Hudson Valley store has been shut down by police for alleged crimes. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department announced they closed down "another unlawful" business. "Another unlawful smoke shop closed down!," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release. Officers from the Yonkers Police Department visited a store...
NBC New York

NYPD: Man Sought for Groping Woman in Manhattan Subway Station

Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman in a Lower Manhattan subway station. According to the NYPD, officers received a report stating that on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. a 26-year-old woman was exiting the stairs at the Broadway and Wall Street subway station ("4/5") line, when the unknown man approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
riverdalepress.com

Cops seek bank of motel robbers

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group involved in a series of robberies at various hotels and motels throughout the Bronx. (See photograph above.) One of the incidents within the 50th Precinct occurred on July 24 around 10:30 p.m. inside the...
back2stonewall.com

The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic

On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
PIX11

Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
