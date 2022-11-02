Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Queensbury, New York Tree Will Light Up Rockefeller Center This Holiday Season
Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it. LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022. Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st,...
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Police In Hudson Valley Shut Down ‘Unlawful’ New York Store
A Hudson Valley store has been shut down by police for alleged crimes. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department announced they closed down "another unlawful" business. "Another unlawful smoke shop closed down!," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release. Officers from the Yonkers Police Department visited a store...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
NBC New York
NYPD: Man Sought for Groping Woman in Manhattan Subway Station
Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman in a Lower Manhattan subway station. According to the NYPD, officers received a report stating that on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m. a 26-year-old woman was exiting the stairs at the Broadway and Wall Street subway station ("4/5") line, when the unknown man approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her buttocks.
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers
The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
riverdalepress.com
Cops seek bank of motel robbers
The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group involved in a series of robberies at various hotels and motels throughout the Bronx. (See photograph above.) One of the incidents within the 50th Precinct occurred on July 24 around 10:30 p.m. inside the...
back2stonewall.com
The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic
On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report
Quashon Burton, a New York City fugitive who evaded federal investigators for nearly a year, has been taken into custody after being spotted at Walt Disney World.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
