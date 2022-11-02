Read full article on original website
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Remarks by President Biden on the CHIPS and Science Act
THE PRESIDENT: Taryn, thank you very much for that introduction. And are the bad guys on the other side of the hedge? I mean, what’s the story? (Laughter.) I see the persons who own this operation or set it up. You guys are allowed to come on this side, you know? Anyway. (Laughs.)
Remarks by President Biden to Overflow Crowd at Rally for the Democratic Party
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello, hello. (Applause.) How are you all doing? (Applause.) I’m sorry there’s no room inside. I’m here for an overwhelming reason: You got the best governor in America right here — (applause) — and you got to re-elect her. (Applause.) Remember, this...
Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Albuquerque, NM
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hello! All right. Today, we’re headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where President Biden will visit Central New Mexico Community College to provide an update on our work to provide extra breathing room to borrowers as they prepare to restart loan payments next year. Central New Mexico Community...
Remarks by President Biden at a Political Event for Congressional Candidate Mike
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. (Applause.) Well, thank you, thank you, thank you. Now, I have to start off — my mother would be very upset if I had my — you never have your back to someone when you speak. I apologize. My back is going to be to you. I apologize. But thank you.
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll
Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday. The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
The Red Wave Is Real—Here are Eight Polls That Prove It
A number of surveys shows that the GOP are heading into the midterms as the party on top having previously been behind the Dems on average.
Florida Republicans DeSantis, Gaetz Add Tens Of Thousands Of New Twitter Followers After Musk Moved In
Anyone who doubted that the pre-Elon Twitter had its thumb heavily on the scale for Democrats can stop wondering. It did. Newsweek reported earlier this week that several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of Florida, got a major
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle
FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come.
By thwarting home rule, Gov. DeSantis hurts renters | Column
I’m a community organizer who believes that people shouldn’t be priced out of their homes and apartments. And we Floridians cannot abide any distractions as the midterm elections loom, because access to affordable and quality housing hangs in the balance. This summer started with some common sense and...
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
What They Are Reading in the States: Biden-Harris Administration Helps Lowers Families’ Energy Expenses
This week, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of actions to lower energy costs for families as the winter approaches. The actions included providing $4.5 billion in funding to states, territories and Tribes through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower families’ heating and cooling bills. The administration also announced $8.5 billion from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. These steps will not only help cut home energy costs ahead of the winter months, but will also help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs and save on their bills in the future.
Remarks by President Biden at the Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge Event
THE PRESIDENT: I think you can do anything. (Laughter.) That was impressive. And, before I begin, I want to remind some folks here that, you know, when I started to run for the presidency this time, the suggestion was “Biden was too green. He’d never get unions to stick with him.”
Remarks by Vice President Harris at a GOTV Event with Governor Kathy Hochul
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Governor Kathy Hochul! (Applause.) Hey, New York, we going to get this done? (Applause.) We going to get this done? Five days! Five days. We going to get this done?. AUDIENCE: Yes!. THE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes. We going to give it everything we got?. AUDIENCE: Yeah!. THE...
