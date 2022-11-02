Read full article on original website
As Florida’s governor, Charlie Crist will restore a woman’s right to choose | Opinion
For all the puffery around DeSantis’ cries of a free Florida, he sure has a funny way of showing he cares, Karla Hernandez writes.
Val Demings loses ground to Marco Rubio in Florida Senate race
With a nearly three-decade career in law enforcement, U.S. Rep. Val Demings not that long ago was viewed as the ideal Democratic candidate to topple U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year. An upset win by Demings, a former Orlando police chief who was first elected to Congress in 2016, could...
Remarks by President Biden at a Political Event for Congressional Candidate Mike
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. (Applause.) Well, thank you, thank you, thank you. Now, I have to start off — my mother would be very upset if I had my — you never have your back to someone when you speak. I apologize. My back is going to be to you. I apologize. But thank you.
Florida Republicans DeSantis, Gaetz Add Tens Of Thousands Of New Twitter Followers After Musk Moved In
Anyone who doubted that the pre-Elon Twitter had its thumb heavily on the scale for Democrats can stop wondering. It did. Newsweek reported earlier this week that several prominent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Gov. Ron DeSantis, both of Florida, got a major
‘It's a lie. It’s an illusion’: Immigrants slam Biden’s immigration reform efforts
Immigrants called President Joe Biden’s immigration reform efforts “a lie” and “an illusion,” saying his administration’s efforts have not addressed “root causes.”
Parkland Parent Blasts Kari Lake Over Pelosi Jab: 'Sewer Dwelling Scum'
Lake's comments about Paul Pelosi came during a discussion of school safety measures.
Landing in Florida: Inside the U.S. Border Patrol in Marathon
A surge of migrant landings in the Florida Keys continues, but what happens after migrants reach dry ground here? Landing in Florida, our in-depth series on immigration, continues.
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Venezuelan migrants chastise peers, activist for ‘invading’ U.S.
Venezuelan migrants camping along the Rio Grande are trying to distance themselves from a Monday incursion into the United States repelled by border agents in El Paso firing pepper balls.
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
PBS's and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida
White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor has been accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week addressed to the Florida Department of State, Office of the General Counsel demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges...
Migrants bused to NYC struggle to find work and build lives in the U.S.
Migrants who have been bused to New York City in the thousands are finding themselves in a fruitless hunt for work while they try to build lives in the United States. “It’s all about work. It’s already been about a month, a month and a half in New York and we need to find work,” Yorvin Mateus, 24, said.
7 percent of Pennsylvania voters dissuaded by Fetterman’s stroke: poll
A significant number of Pennsylvania voters say they would have voted for Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman if he hadn’t had a stroke earlier this year, according to a new USA Today-Suffolk University poll. In the poll, 7 percent of Pennsylvania voters said they were supporting other candidates or...
Remarks by President Biden to Overflow Crowd at Rally for the Democratic Party
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello, hello. (Applause.) How are you all doing? (Applause.) I’m sorry there’s no room inside. I’m here for an overwhelming reason: You got the best governor in America right here — (applause) — and you got to re-elect her. (Applause.) Remember, this...
Remarks by President Biden on the CHIPS and Science Act
THE PRESIDENT: Taryn, thank you very much for that introduction. And are the bad guys on the other side of the hedge? I mean, what’s the story? (Laughter.) I see the persons who own this operation or set it up. You guys are allowed to come on this side, you know? Anyway. (Laughs.)
Tapper asks GOP senator who is to blame for botched Afghanistan withdrawal
CNN's Jake Tapper talks with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) about who is to blame for the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
What They Are Reading in the States: Biden-Harris Administration Helps Lowers Families’ Energy Expenses
This week, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of actions to lower energy costs for families as the winter approaches. The actions included providing $4.5 billion in funding to states, territories and Tribes through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower families’ heating and cooling bills. The administration also announced $8.5 billion from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. These steps will not only help cut home energy costs ahead of the winter months, but will also help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs and save on their bills in the future.
Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism
When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
Border Patrol union hits back at ACLU over agent clash with migrants: 'Go to hell'
The National Border Patrol Council on Wednesday hit out at the American Civil Liberties Union for its criticism of Border Patrol's handling of a group of migrants.
Biden rallies in Philadelphia, compares Fetterman to Oz on abortion, guns, health care
President Biden on Saturday rallied with Democrats in Philadelphia and compared Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) to Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) on top issues like abortion rights, gun control, and health care benefits. “I know Pennsylvania well and John Fetterman is Pennsylvania, he is Pennsylvania. And Oz and Pennsylvania?...
