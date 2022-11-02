ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Washington Examiner

PBS's and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida

White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor has been accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week addressed to the Florida Department of State, Office of the General Counsel demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges...
FLORIDA STATE
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden on the CHIPS and Science Act

THE PRESIDENT: Taryn, thank you very much for that introduction. And are the bad guys on the other side of the hedge? I mean, what’s the story? (Laughter.) I see the persons who own this operation or set it up. You guys are allowed to come on this side, you know? Anyway. (Laughs.)
CARLSBAD, CA
qhubonews.com

What They Are Reading in the States: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Helps Lowers Families’ Energy Expenses

This week, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of actions to lower energy costs for families as the winter approaches. The actions included providing $4.5 billion in funding to states, territories and Tribes through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower families’ heating and cooling bills. The administration also announced $8.5 billion from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. These steps will not only help cut home energy costs ahead of the winter months, but will also help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs and save on their bills in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism

When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.

