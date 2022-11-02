This week, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of actions to lower energy costs for families as the winter approaches. The actions included providing $4.5 billion in funding to states, territories and Tribes through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower families’ heating and cooling bills. The administration also announced $8.5 billion from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. These steps will not only help cut home energy costs ahead of the winter months, but will also help households afford energy efficient equipment when they need to make home repairs and save on their bills in the future.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO