Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar

President Joe Biden today spoke with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to celebrate the landmark clean energy cooperation framework both countries signed on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. The U.S.-UAE “Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy” (PACE) will help spur $100 billion in financing and other support to generate 100 new gigawatts of clean energy in order to accelerate the global clean energy transition. President Biden thanked President bin Zayed for his leadership on climate issues, and pledged his support for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) in 2023. Together, the United States and the UAE will cooperate on a range of clean energy initiatives, including carbon and methane management, civil nuclear energy, and decarbonizing the industrial and transport sectors. The two leaders also underscored the importance of further deepening the U.S.-UAE strategic relationship.

2 DAYS AGO