Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar

Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Participation at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet
Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivered closing remarks at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI). The event was organized by the European Commission in coordination with the European External Action Service and the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In his remarks, Mr. Sullivan joined other DFI partners in welcoming new countries that endorsed the DFI and reaffirmed the U.S. endorsement of the DFI vision and principles. The event brought together representatives from DFI partners and representatives from the global multistakeholder community to promote the DFI vision and share ideas to implement the DFI principles.
qhubonews.com
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kyiv today to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package, which includes refurbished T-72 tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the refurbishment of 250 HAWK surface to air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine. He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
WATCH: Laura Ingraham calls Biden an ‘imploding gasbag,’ slams empty energy policies
Laura Ingraham blasted President Joe Biden for rising gas prices, calling him an “imploding gasbag.”
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Fact Check: Biden Says U.S. Inflation Lowest of 'Almost Any Major Country'
President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster his economic credentials ahead of the midterms, has made similar claims before. But his reasoning is a little muddy.
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Diesel Shortage Fears Rise as Joe Biden Urged to Stop Supplies Running Out
Trump-backed Florida politician Cory Mills tweeted, "We have not see these lows since 2008. This is due to Biden/ Dems attack on American fossil fuel."
Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”
President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Phys.org
'On the brink of a new civil war': Survey highlights fragility of American democracy, stark partisan divides
A new nationally representative survey released by the University of Notre Dame's Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy reveals areas of grave concern for the state of American democracy, including more than half of Republicans and one-third of Democrats believing the United States to be on the brink of a new civil war.
Washington Examiner
Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning
Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion
Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
qhubonews.com
Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Call with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE
President Joe Biden today spoke with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to celebrate the landmark clean energy cooperation framework both countries signed on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. The U.S.-UAE “Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy” (PACE) will help spur $100 billion in financing and other support to generate 100 new gigawatts of clean energy in order to accelerate the global clean energy transition. President Biden thanked President bin Zayed for his leadership on climate issues, and pledged his support for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) in 2023. Together, the United States and the UAE will cooperate on a range of clean energy initiatives, including carbon and methane management, civil nuclear energy, and decarbonizing the industrial and transport sectors. The two leaders also underscored the importance of further deepening the U.S.-UAE strategic relationship.
qhubonews.com
Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Albuquerque, NM
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hello! All right. Today, we’re headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where President Biden will visit Central New Mexico Community College to provide an update on our work to provide extra breathing room to borrowers as they prepare to restart loan payments next year. Central New Mexico Community...
Washington Examiner
Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism
When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. No final decision has apparently...
A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins
Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by President Biden to Overflow Crowd at Rally for the Democratic Party
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello, hello. (Applause.) How are you all doing? (Applause.) I’m sorry there’s no room inside. I’m here for an overwhelming reason: You got the best governor in America right here — (applause) — and you got to re-elect her. (Applause.) Remember, this...
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before
They’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile of the sort that could theoretically carry a warhead to the U.S.The missile did not fly over Japan, as...
Comments / 0