Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar

 3 days ago
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Participation at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet

Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivered closing remarks at the High-Level Multi-stakeholder Hybrid Event on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI). The event was organized by the European Commission in coordination with the European External Action Service and the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In his remarks, Mr. Sullivan joined other DFI partners in welcoming new countries that endorsed the DFI and reaffirmed the U.S. endorsement of the DFI vision and principles. The event brought together representatives from DFI partners and representatives from the global multistakeholder community to promote the DFI vision and share ideas to implement the DFI principles.
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Visit to Kyiv, Ukraine

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kyiv today to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package, which includes refurbished T-72 tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the refurbishment of 250 HAWK surface to air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine. He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Washington Examiner

Congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu, the US must issue a clear China warning

Benjamin Netanyahu is set for a historic sixth return to the Israeli prime minister's office. Tuesday's election results suggest that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party will lead a coalition of far-right and religious parties to a comfortable 65+ seat majority in the Knesset. The Biden administration should congratulate Netanyahu on his...
Newsweek

Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion

Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Biden’s Call with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE

President Joe Biden today spoke with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to celebrate the landmark clean energy cooperation framework both countries signed on November 1 in Abu Dhabi. The U.S.-UAE “Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy” (PACE) will help spur $100 billion in financing and other support to generate 100 new gigawatts of clean energy in order to accelerate the global clean energy transition. President Biden thanked President bin Zayed for his leadership on climate issues, and pledged his support for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) in 2023. Together, the United States and the UAE will cooperate on a range of clean energy initiatives, including carbon and methane management, civil nuclear energy, and decarbonizing the industrial and transport sectors. The two leaders also underscored the importance of further deepening the U.S.-UAE strategic relationship.
Washington Examiner

Harris's role in border security draws bipartisan criticism

When Vice President Kamala Harris assessed the U.S.-Mexico border as “secure” weeks ago, lawmakers across the political aisle balked. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are apprehended each month trying to reach the United States, coming in record numbers since President Joe Biden and Harris took office on Jan. 20, 2021. The surge comes despite Harris’s diplomatic entreaties to Mexican officials after Biden put her in charge of overseeing border security.
The Atlantic

A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins

Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before

They’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile of the sort that could theoretically carry a warhead to the U.S.The missile did not fly over Japan, as...

