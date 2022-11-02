Read full article on original website
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum highlighting untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which started on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as "good...
BBC
NI election is last resort, says Sir Iain Duncan Smith
Another Stormont assembly election is the "last resort" for trying to resolve the political crisis, a former leader of the Conservative Party has said. Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he did not think people in Northern Ireland wanted another election so soon after the previous poll last May. Northern Ireland...
UK agrees to negotiate with Mauritius over handover of Chagos Islands
Foreign secretary indicates major reversal of policy that could allow return of people expelled by Britain in 1970s
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail station plan axed again, No 10 says
Plans for a new high-speed railway station in Bradford have been axed, Downing Street has said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved predecessor Liz Truss's promise to build the station on a proposed line connecting Liverpool and Hull. Ms Truss said last month she would reverse a decision to curtail...
BBC
Bath city centre 'ring of steel' costs rise above £3m
The total cost of a counter-terrorism "ring of steel" around a city centre has risen above £3m. The rising cost of the security scheme in Bath has been attributed to inflation and a shortage of materials causing delays. Work is set to begin on the scheme in January and...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Village 'only beginning to cope with tragedy'
The deaths of 10 people in an explosion in Creeslough is only beginning to dawn on residents now in many ways, a GP from the village has said. Dr Paul Stewart said the recovery process would take months and years. On Friday, the County Donegal village will mark four weeks...
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
BBC
St David's Day: Welsh secretary rejects predecessor's bank holiday call
Rishi Sunak's new Welsh secretary has rejected his predecessor's calls for a bank holiday on St David's Day. Sir Robert Buckland suggested another holiday could be scrapped to make it happen. But his replacement, David TC Davies, said there were "advantages" with the status quo. He said he thought his...
Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action.
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
