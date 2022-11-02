Sony’s consoles are robust and reliable but come with odd errors. Perhaps the most strange is when the PlayStation turns on by itself. Is there a way to fix it?. Perhaps you don’t remember turning on a PS4 or a PS5, but it’s still there, ready to play in your living room. If it happens a couple of times, you know it’s not your error. It’s the device, as this is an error that exists.

2 DAYS AGO