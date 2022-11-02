Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Local swimmers eye state meet after Colorado River Championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - This past Friday and Saturday the Colorado River Swim and Dive Championships took place at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma. The event included teams from Cibola high school, Kofa, Yuma, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Mohave, Lake Havasu, Kingman and Lee Williams High Schools. The Cibola boys and girls teams won the overall team events for the second year in a row.
kyma.com
Matadors volleyball season ends at home in Region I championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team had their 11 game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in the Region I Championship game against Eastern Arizona. The Gila Monsters got their revenge on the Lady Matadors, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 & 25-22. After...
kyma.com
Local runners qualify for state Cross Country meet
GILBERT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Local runners competed in the section cross country meets for Division I and Division II at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Thursday. In Division I, the Cibola boys team qualified for the state meet with junior #1 runner Alan Ornelas leading the way for the Raiders placing 8th overall with a time of 17:00.
kyma.com
Warmer for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We finally made it toward the end of the week and it's been a pretty windy few days. Thankfully winds have finally calmed down and we can expect that even for our upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs are a little warmer today, but get ready for...
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a woman two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020, killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. The two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had on-again and off-again relationship, according to court records.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
kyma.com
Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC’s employees hall of fame
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) employees shared their ideas on how to improve services to the community in a unique event. The post YRMC’s employees hall of fame appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley District Breaks Ground on New Middle School
BRAWLEY – After years of campaigning, work, and some misfires, the Brawley Elementary School District has officially broken ground on its new middle school. The construction of the school will alleviate the growing problem of overcrowding in all four of the lower elementary schools and Barbara Worth Junior High, district officials said.
kyma.com
Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances
Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault
On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress. The post YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets
According to a recent study Yuma ranked top ten in up-and-coming real estate markets across the United States. The post Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
kyma.com
Imperial County seeing early RSV cases
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Health Department in Imperial County, RSV cases are seeing earlier than expected after Orange County declared a state of emergency on Monday, October 31. What is RSV?. According to the CDC, the respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary
The Gowan Company is celebrating it's 60th anniversary with the Gowan Global Gathering bringing one-thousand employees from over 20 different countries to Yuma. The post Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary appeared first on KYMA.
