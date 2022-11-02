Read full article on original website
How to Create a Macro in Excel
Excel offers the feature of recording macros to computerize recurring tasks. Macros are a set of commands compiled together in the form of a code that can run recorded instructions to automate a task. You can use Macros when you repeat the same set of functions on Excel. Running macros saves time in tasks that generally take some time.
How to Create Drop down List in Excel
Dropdown lists are particularly useful when you want to restrict the type of values a user can input on a specific cell. Additionally, you can even display an error message when someone tries to enter a custom value. You can create a dropdown in different ways; with a cell range,...
How to Delete Reading List on Mac
Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in. If you...
Fixed: Windows Setup Could Not Configure Windows To Run On This Computer’s Hardware
It is common for the installation of software and drivers to get stuck with error messages in the middle. But it can also happen when you try to install a fresh Windows operating system to your PC or upgrade it to the latest one. The installation may not complete with an error message “Windows Setup Could Not Configure Windows To Run On This Computer’s Hardware”.
How to Fix Desktop Window Manager Having High CPU Usage
Desktop Window Manager is almost always running, requiring some system resources. However, it shouldn’t be the dominant program consuming your available resources and making it difficult to run other things. If you’re noticing freezing or delays because the Desktop Window Manager is experiencing high usage, there are some things you can do to fix it and help your computer work more efficiently.
How to Fix “Windows Created a Temporary Paging File”
You may have encountered the “Windows created a temporary paging file” error while starting up your PC. While this error doesn’t affect your PC too much, it is just reminding you that Windows is creating a temporary paging file. A paging file is a reserved area in...
How to Delete Blank Rows in Excel
When you delete a data in a row, Excel replaces it with null data that appears as a blank row. In addition to this, blank rows also sometimes appear while copy-pasting data from an external row to your spreadsheet. In most scenarios, these blank rows serve no purpose to the...
Why Does My Skype Randomly Closes? How to Fix it
Skype is a Microsoft-developed app popular for audio and video conferencing. It is one of the oldest and most robust communication software. But the app can sometimes crash randomly when it cannot read corrupt application files. Apart from software corruption, this may also happen due to a faulty cam port....
How to Install Linux on Mac
A lot of users prefer Mac over other devices due to the quality of its hardware components. However, apart from robust software, the default macOS does not have any other advantages over other operating systems. It lacks enough flexibility and customization tools for users to personalize their working environment. If...
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
8 Ways to Fix USB Accessories Disabled on Mac
USBs have benchmarked the way we transfer our files and folders between multiple computers. However, we sometimes get a “USB Accessories Disabled” error message after we plug the drive into the Mac system. Every USB accessory requires a particular amount of power to operate. Whenever you connect it...
How to Adjust Monitor’s Brightness
People need to constantly adjust the brightness of their screens or monitors depending on the ambient light or to save power. When you are in a bright room or place, you won’t be able to see the display properly if the brightness is too low. Similarly, if it’s dark, the screen may appear too bright. It’s also a good practice to lower the laptop screen’s brightness to save energy on the battery.
How to Find Roku Remote that is Lost
We often tend to misplace our Roku remote, especially when there are kids or toddlers at our house. Without a remote, browsing through the Roku system menu can be very difficult. So, can we find our lost Roku remote?. Luckily, if you are using a Roku remote that supports the...
Spectrum App on Roku Not Working? Here are 7 Ways to Fix it
The Spectrum TV app doesn’t always work smoothly on your Roku TV. Sometimes, you might see an “App Unavailable on Roku” error. When this happens, it means the Spectrum app is under maintenance. So, wait a few minutes and check the Spectrum server status to know whether the issue is within the server.
How to Install Case Fans in a PC
Our PC generates a lot of heat while we use it. Manufacturers provide in-built heat sinks and mandatory CPU fans to lower the CPU temperature and take away some heat from the PC. But it is not enough at all. You need additional casing fans to pull cool air inside...
How to Remove SearchMine from Mac
Does your Mac search engine often lag? Do you always find your websites redirected to the SearchMine site while browsing? If so, this means your Mac has been exposed to the SearchMine malware. This Malware can not only ruin your browsing experience but also significantly puts your privacy at risk. Removing it is the best solution to get rid of this Malware.
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
How to Format Hard Drive from BIOS
Formatting a hard drive is the quickest way to delete all its contents. Usually, you need to log in to your account first to format a drive. However, there are certain situations where you can’t log in to your account, so the only way you have is to format from the BIOS.
3 Ways to Convert PDF to Word Document
A PDF file provides a professional look for your documents but is difficult to edit or alter. However, it becomes effortless to do so if you convert your PDF file into a Word Document. Still, converting a PDF document to Word with a simple copy-and-paste process does not provide you with the desired outcome.
Samsung TV Keeps Disconnecting From Wi-Fi? Try these 10 Proven Fixes
Samsung TV users often report that their TV keeps disconnecting from Wi-Fi. It is a common issue where the Wi-Fi might work correctly on other devices but not on the TV. Some users have reported that the Wi-Fi connection is disconnected while using a specific application. The problem primarily arises...
