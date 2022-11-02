Read full article on original website
iPhone Not Saving Contacts? Here’s How to Fix It
Did the contact you saved disappear, but you are sure that you did save it before? The issue of iPhone not saving contacts is going around among many iPhone users. Since iCloud is the most important service of the iPhone which stores your data like contacts and more, a problem in iCloud could explain why iPhone is not saving contacts. Other than that, bugs could also be an issue that can be fixed by a simple restart or downloading updates.
TV Won’t Turn On? Here’s How to Fix It
Your TV should turn on after pressing the power button on the remote. However, sometimes, the TV may refuse to turn on. This issue primarily arises due to hardware failure rather than software issues. Your TV may fail to turn on even if a minor hardware component is faulty. Glitches in the power circuitry and loose cable connections are the key causes of the problem. But, there may be significant issues like a blown fuse or capacitors which may require further troubleshooting.
Why Does My Skype Randomly Closes? How to Fix it
Skype is a Microsoft-developed app popular for audio and video conferencing. It is one of the oldest and most robust communication software. But the app can sometimes crash randomly when it cannot read corrupt application files. Apart from software corruption, this may also happen due to a faulty cam port....
How to Delete Reading List on Mac
Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in. If you...
Fixed: Windows Setup Could Not Configure Windows To Run On This Computer’s Hardware
It is common for the installation of software and drivers to get stuck with error messages in the middle. But it can also happen when you try to install a fresh Windows operating system to your PC or upgrade it to the latest one. The installation may not complete with an error message “Windows Setup Could Not Configure Windows To Run On This Computer’s Hardware”.
How to Fix Error Code 429 “Too Many Requests”
The web works in the form of a transaction. Whenever you visit any website, you make a request to the site’s server, and in return, it will send you the necessary data to consume. But sometimes, this same request can get overloaded. As a result, you’ll see an error code like 429 “Too many requests.”
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
How to Install Linux on Mac
A lot of users prefer Mac over other devices due to the quality of its hardware components. However, apart from robust software, the default macOS does not have any other advantages over other operating systems. It lacks enough flexibility and customization tools for users to personalize their working environment. If...
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
How to Connect Bluetooth Speaker to PS4 or PS5
It’s unfortunate, but Sony’s consoles have limitations regarding Bluetooth technologies. If you’re looking to connect Bluetooth speakers to PS4 or PS5, you will have to look for alternative ways. Interestingly enough, these consoles have Bluetooth. There’s even a “Bluetooth devices” menu on both console generations. However, it’s...
How to Make an Image Transparent
Transparent images are crucial in graphics design and photo editing. However, you may find making a transparent image to be difficult, as most professional photo editing software require some knowledge of photo editing. And even if you do your best, the finishing could not be that refined. If you’re in...
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
8 Ways to Fix USB Accessories Disabled on Mac
USBs have benchmarked the way we transfer our files and folders between multiple computers. However, we sometimes get a “USB Accessories Disabled” error message after we plug the drive into the Mac system. Every USB accessory requires a particular amount of power to operate. Whenever you connect it...
How to Remove SearchMine from Mac
Does your Mac search engine often lag? Do you always find your websites redirected to the SearchMine site while browsing? If so, this means your Mac has been exposed to the SearchMine malware. This Malware can not only ruin your browsing experience but also significantly puts your privacy at risk. Removing it is the best solution to get rid of this Malware.
How to Delete Blank Rows in Excel
When you delete a data in a row, Excel replaces it with null data that appears as a blank row. In addition to this, blank rows also sometimes appear while copy-pasting data from an external row to your spreadsheet. In most scenarios, these blank rows serve no purpose to the...
How to Find Roku Remote that is Lost
We often tend to misplace our Roku remote, especially when there are kids or toddlers at our house. Without a remote, browsing through the Roku system menu can be very difficult. So, can we find our lost Roku remote?. Luckily, if you are using a Roku remote that supports the...
How to Delete Messages on Macbook
A lot of us have unnecessary messages cluttered up on our MacBooks. Whether it’s a text from a long time ago or even if it’s a spammed one, it’d be best if we had the option to delete those messages from our computers. Luckily for us, macOS...
How to Create Drop down List in Excel
Dropdown lists are particularly useful when you want to restrict the type of values a user can input on a specific cell. Additionally, you can even display an error message when someone tries to enter a custom value. You can create a dropdown in different ways; with a cell range,...
What is “Operation not permitted” Error on Mac? How to Fix It
While working on the macOS command line, you can sometimes encounter an “Operation not permitted” error message. This then makes it difficult for you to navigate through the terminal and issue commands to your system. Usually, a macOS security feature known as Full Disk Access is responsible for...
How to Create a Macro in Excel
Excel offers the feature of recording macros to computerize recurring tasks. Macros are a set of commands compiled together in the form of a code that can run recorded instructions to automate a task. You can use Macros when you repeat the same set of functions on Excel. Running macros saves time in tasks that generally take some time.
