hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
hypebeast.com
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX "Velvet Brown" Sports an Autumn-Friendly Arrangment
The holidays are just around the corner and this is usually an indication that the weather is going drastically shift to colder, wetter climate conditions. And to comfortably muscle through the days where precipitation is on the heavier side, protective footwear is key and that’s why. is beefing up...
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drake’s long-awaited Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration may finally be hitting retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnunder.io revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” collab will launch next month. Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a traditional all-white color scheme, but the look of the shoe is elevated with premium tumbled leather throughout the entirety of the upper. The collab also features special Nocta branding on...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
hypebeast.com
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
hypebeast.com
UNIQLO Reunites With MARNI For Winter 2022 Collection
After a joyfully floral-centric Spring/Summer LifeWear collab, UNIQLO and MARNI return for the winter season with playful and vibrant wardrobe offerings. In the latest collection, essentials such as HEATTECH, jerseys, knit, and parkas are reimagined in high-octane colors, patterns, and graphic prints, reminiscent of psychedelic aesthetics from the 1960s. Aside from apparel, the exclusive womenswear collaboration encourages endless mix-and-match styling with a plethora of winter accessories, ranging from balaclavas, globes, mittens, hooded scarves, and scarves to beanies.
hypebeast.com
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
hypebeast.com
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
hypebeast.com
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
hypebeast.com
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
hypebeast.com
Benjamin Edgar Joins Vault by Vans to Outfit the Half Cab and Authentic
Adding to Vault By Vans’ expansive list of collaborators, Chicago-based object designer Benjamin Edgar has teamed up with the brand for the first time. The project follows previous works from Edgar including unique items, both practical and impractical, and apparel. With Vans, the Half Cab Decon VLT LX and Authentic One-Piece NL VLT are approached with a signature “knurled rubber” vulcanization.
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Latest Original Cabin Suitcase Turns to the Aurora Borealis for Inspiration
Ahead of the holiday season, Rimowa has now unveiled its latest creation, a new take on its Original Cabin suitcase inspired by the Aurora Borealis. The tribute to the stunning natural phenomenon stands as a continuation of the Celestial collections from Rimowa which includes the Mars, Mercury, and Moon suitcases.
hypebeast.com
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
hypebeast.com
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
