Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo

Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
HOUSTON, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel. MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series

There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

