H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
Phillies might be haunted by 2022 World Series Game 5 loss forever
PHILADELPHIA - The worst loss in Philadelphia professional sports history was the 2011 National League Division Series Game 5 when the Phillies lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 1-0. But that game would have never been played if the Phillies and Cliff Lee didn’t blow a 4-0 lead in Game 2.
Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.
If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
Busy sports night has Philadelphia bars facing conundrum
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Philadelphia Phillies fight for a Game 5 victory in the World Series Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing at the same time, hoping to remain undefeated, which means some bars will be forced to figure out which games to show to patrons.At Doobies Bar in Graduate Hospital, owner Patti Brett only has one working television, and she plans for it to be tuned in to the Phillies."Two of the games that we lost, one to Houston last night and one to the Padres during the playoffs, I watched from another bar, so I feel...
All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games
Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. Jill Biden Also at game 4...
Astros troll Phillies fans with hilarious Jalen Hurts photo
Game 4 of the World Series saw the Houston Astros even up the series at two games apiece thanks to a dominant no-hitter from the Astros pitching staff. After the win on Wednesday, the Astros took to social media to troll Phillies fans with an infamous picture of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series
There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.
Why 2022 World Series is special for Astros announcer Todd Kalas
Astros announcer Todd Kalas shares why this Houston-Philadelphia series is so special to him. It pays tribute to his father, who was a well-loved broadcaster for the Phillies.
World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury
If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel. MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger, treats fans to free beers in section 104
Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, has been generously buying beer for fans this postseason run.
How Astros' Justin Verlander used savvy, not stuff, to beat Phillies in first career World Series win
Justin Verlander would never admit it, but the Astros' — and his — win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series undoubtedly tasted just a little sweeter for the 39-year-old ace. Verlander's season has been remarkable in a vacuum. He's going to win the AL...
Sporting News
The Astros were facing a critical test against the Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. Houston trailed 2-1 in the series and needed to win to avoid being pushed to the brink by Philadelphia. The Astros managed to do that in epic fashion. They put together a...
Why a fan called MLB commissioner Rob Manfred a 'dumbass' at World Series Game 5
The team that walks out of Philadelphia with a W on Thursday will hold a 3-2 lead in the World Series. But long before that, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was handed the biggest L of the night. Manfred certainly isn't high on the power rankings of pro sports commissioners —...
Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series
There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
