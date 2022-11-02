ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
Utah visits Los Angeles, looks to end road slide

Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The...
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
