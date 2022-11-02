Read full article on original website
RFP for Emergency Advanced Life Support Ground Ambulance Services for an Exclusive Operating Area in Sonoma County
You are invited to participate in a County of Sonoma solicitation. Review this information and use the URL below to login and bid on this solicitation. Event Name: RFP Emergency Ground Ambulance Services. Description:. The County of Sonoma is pleased to invite you to respond to a Request for Proposal...
Weekly Roundup for November 4, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Are you a homeowner or property manager? Please consider sharing or renting your home by accepting housing vouchers. Too many residents are challenged to secure quality housing, even when they have housing vouchers in hand. The County of Sonoma...
November 10 virtual town hall to feature state drought manager and expert on atmospheric rivers
Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November. The virtual meeting, scheduled...
