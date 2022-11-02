Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts."The guys did a really good job today," Husso said. "They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my...
FOX Sports
Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak
Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews
The New York Knicks' rivalry weekend got off to a good start in Philadelphia. Can they pull off a sweep at home against the hated Boston Celtics?
The Bounce Is Back
After battling injuries the last few seasons, Larry Nance Jr. is healthy and making a major impact off the bench for the Pelicans.
Tussles in stadium tunnels a throwback issue in older venues like Michigan
Separate tunnels lead to and from the locker rooms in most stadiums built within the last 40 years, eliminating the possibility of an ugly scene unfolding like the one minutes after Saturday night's Michigan State-Michigan game.
FOX Sports
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter. “He's one of the best,”...
FOX Sports
Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday. He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the...
FOX Sports
76ers' James Harden out for month with strained foot tendon
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be sidelined for roughly a month after suffering a strained tendon in his right foot, per multiple reports. The 10-time All-Star sustained the injury during the Sixers' 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, which dropped Philly's record to 4-5 on the season.
Comments / 0