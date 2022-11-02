Read full article on original website
Related
Senators are up for sale, buyer must keep team in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — The Ottawa Senators are on the market. The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment said Friday a process has been initiated for the sale of the NHL club. The board retained Galatioto Sports Partners, a firm specializing in the sports finance and advisory business, as its financial adviser.
FOX Sports
Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak
Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in...
Yardbarker
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds reportedly 'very interested' in buying Ottawa Senators
As per a report by People, Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators if the franchise goes up for sale. According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, “Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is 'real and genuine.' Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal.”
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
FOX Sports
Utah visits Los Angeles, looks to end road slide
Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The...
Golden Knights faceoff: Five-game road trip continues in Ottawa
The Golden Knights, winners of five consecutive games, play the second game of a five-game road trip Thursday night, facing the Ottawa Senators.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22
The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
FOX Sports
New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
New York Islanders (7-4-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring win streak into matchup with the Canadiens
Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 5-5-1...
Kraken end Wild’s winning streak with road rout
Alex Wennberg scored twice and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 26th
ESPN
Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 3-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
ESPN
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
ESPN
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, fittingly reaching the milestone in the same city Mr. Hockey became an all-time great. The 37-year-old superstar scored in second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington, but Andrew Copp had a...
Comments / 0