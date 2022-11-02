ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak

Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak

DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts."The guys did a really good job today," Husso said. "They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Utah visits Los Angeles, looks to end road slide

Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Broncos face arduous road to contention after 3-5 stumble

DENVER (AP) — Justin Simmons purloined Trevor Lawrence's pass at the goal line, a jaw-dropping interception that yanked the Denver Broncos back from the brink of still another faceplant that would have sent them careening home at 2-6. Instead, they flew back from London and into their bye week with revived hope they can clamber their way out of their awful start, post their first winning record since 2016 and snap a six-year playoff drought.
DENVER, CO

