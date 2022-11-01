ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PayPal Reintroduces $2,500 ‘Misinformation’ Fine

PayPal users have noticed that the online financial hub is once again assessing a $2,500 fine against users for every violation of the Acceptable Use Policy. The revelation comes just weeks after a similar “fine print mistake.”. The current Acceptable Use Policy reinstated on October 27 states that users...
Meta Stock Plummets after $24.6M Legal Fine

Meta, formerly Facebook, is feeling intense pressure financially from a $24.6 million lawsuit and failure to reach quarterly expectations after three consecutive quarters showing revenue decline. Investors responded with a 25% drop in share price on Wednesday, October 26, losing nearly $78 billion of Meta’s market value. In total, Meta...
