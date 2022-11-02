ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
tipranks.com

Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive

Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
CNBC

Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up

A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
morningbrew.com

'I bonds' are the Taylor Swift of investment

A week after Taylor Swift’s Billboard-record-breaking album, Midnights, dropped, another humble vanilla product broke the internet: Series I Savings Bonds, aka “I bonds.”. Nearly $1 billion in I bonds were sold on October 28, flooding the Treasury website with so much traffic that the site crashed. Compared to...
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.

