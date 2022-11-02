Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
tipranks.com
Illumina participates in a conference call with JPMorgan
Life Science Tools Analyst Qin holds a conference call with CEO deSouza on November 14 at 12 pm hosted by JPMorgan. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
What Happens After the Next Fed Rate Hike? Here's What the Pros Are Saying
The Federal Reserve is expected to issue next jumbo-sized rate hike Wednesday, but then what? Investors are hoping for a more dovish stance from the central bank going forward.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up
A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
CNBC
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
morningbrew.com
'I bonds' are the Taylor Swift of investment
A week after Taylor Swift’s Billboard-record-breaking album, Midnights, dropped, another humble vanilla product broke the internet: Series I Savings Bonds, aka “I bonds.”. Nearly $1 billion in I bonds were sold on October 28, flooding the Treasury website with so much traffic that the site crashed. Compared to...
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
The Fed no longer has a choice. Prepare for a recession.
Many economists and analysts see the US economy as a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly and, according to some, the country has entered a recession. Overall employment growth, on the other hand, has been much faster than normal.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
The 2023 Recession
Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
