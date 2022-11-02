25 women share why they didn't take their husband's last name after marriage

25 women share why they didn't take their husband's last name after marriage

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 6, 2021.

The patriarchal concept of taking your husband's last name is one that has long been ingrained in our culture. The topic came up for discussion in a viral tweet a few years ago when Twitter user Omo Alade Alafia asked: "I'd really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name." Thousands of people weighed in on the subject, including Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: "I am not anti-taking the last name at all," she said. "I was going to. I just never got around to it and it isn't even the name he goes by. It wasn't some grand statement not to. I just don't see how the choice affects anyone else – why do people care so much!"

via GIPHY

Here's what 25 other women had to say about the outdated "tradition":

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.