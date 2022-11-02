ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 women share why they didn't take their husband's last name after marriage

By Jisha Joseph
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 6, 2021.

The patriarchal concept of taking your husband's last name is one that has long been ingrained in our culture. The topic came up for discussion in a viral tweet a few years ago when Twitter user Omo Alade Alafia asked: "I'd really like to hear the reasoning behind women who won't take their husband's last name." Thousands of people weighed in on the subject, including Chrissy Teigen, who wrote: "I am not anti-taking the last name at all," she said. "I was going to. I just never got around to it and it isn't even the name he goes by. It wasn't some grand statement not to. I just don't see how the choice affects anyone else – why do people care so much!"

Here's what 25 other women had to say about the outdated "tradition":

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Related
Bella Smith

The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Abby Joseph

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HuffPost

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her

Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
People

Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After

The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
