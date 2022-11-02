Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher

Savannah Hensley, an incredibly brave 5-year-old girl, called 911 to get help for her father, who was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing. The 911 dispatcher was surprised and even thankful for how calm Hensley was in the situation. She was only 5 years old but very composed and aware of the situation at hand. Frank, her father, was in no position to speak, but Savannah was up to the job. What 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham didn't expect was for Savannah to keep him entertained.

She got straight to the point once the call was connected. "My dad can hardly breathe," she told the dispatcher, who assured her help was on the way. After updating the 911 dispatcher on her father's condition and keeping the front door unlocked as per Bonham's instructions, Hensley updated the dispatcher on other matters. She was suddenly concerned about what to wear when help shows up. She kept reassuring her father between the call but also seriously pondering on what dress to wear. "We're in our jammies... and I'm in a tank top. So... I'll have to get dressed," she can be heard saying in the transcript that was later released.

Hancock County dispatcher Jason Bonham praised Hensley for being so calm during an emergency situation. “Most people, when you talk with them, they’re so hysterical,” said Bonham, reported Bored Panda. “Every time I’ve listened to it, it’s amazing. She’s just a little person.” The 5-year-old stayed on the line for more than 10 minutes as help arrived to help her father. Thankfully, her father recovered and was totally fine.

She keeps alternating seamlessly between the dress and her dad's situation. "I don't know what I'm gonna wear, but... he really needs oxygen, real fast." After assuring the dispatcher that she's staying by her father's side and talking to him, she tells Bonham about their family dog Lou. "We have a dog... that's really small," she says. Bonham responds by asking about the dog and if Lou barks. Hensley tells him, "He kind of barks."

The 5-year-old was praised for being so calm and collected during the emergency.