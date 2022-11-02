ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher

By sethuraman s
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2022. It has since been updated.

Savannah Hensley, an incredibly brave 5-year-old girl, called 911 to get help for her father, who was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing. The 911 dispatcher was surprised and even thankful for how calm Hensley was in the situation. She was only 5 years old but very composed and aware of the situation at hand. Frank, her father, was in no position to speak, but Savannah was up to the job. What 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham didn't expect was for Savannah to keep him entertained.

She got straight to the point once the call was connected. "My dad can hardly breathe," she told the dispatcher, who assured her help was on the way. After updating the 911 dispatcher on her father's condition and keeping the front door unlocked as per Bonham's instructions, Hensley updated the dispatcher on other matters. She was suddenly concerned about what to wear when help shows up. She kept reassuring her father between the call but also seriously pondering on what dress to wear. "We're in our jammies... and I'm in a tank top. So... I'll have to get dressed," she can be heard saying in the transcript that was later released.

Hancock County dispatcher Jason Bonham praised Hensley for being so calm during an emergency situation. “Most people, when you talk with them, they’re so hysterical,” said Bonham, reported Bored Panda. “Every time I’ve listened to it, it’s amazing. She’s just a little person.” The 5-year-old stayed on the line for more than 10 minutes as help arrived to help her father. Thankfully, her father recovered and was totally fine.

She keeps alternating seamlessly between the dress and her dad's situation. "I don't know what I'm gonna wear, but... he really needs oxygen, real fast." After assuring the dispatcher that she's staying by her father's side and talking to him, she tells Bonham about their family dog Lou. "We have a dog... that's really small," she says. Bonham responds by asking about the dog and if Lou barks. Hensley tells him, "He kind of barks."

The 5-year-old was praised for being so calm and collected during the emergency.

Comments / 55

Feet on the ground
3d ago

How cute. When my 76 year-old brother-in-law fell and broke his hip, he called us. We live an hour away. My husband told him we would call 911. My brother-in-law said he was too dirty from working in the yard. Funny what people think when in crisis.

Reply(8)
44
Karen Neal
3d ago

thank God for little kids. my 6 year old called 911 when him and his mother found me passed out on the kitchen floor. My daughter was dazed but my precious grandson grabbed my phone and called for help. the little man saved my life. he was calm and collected unlike his mom. he got a reward from the county for it.

Reply(2)
35
Shelly Eaton Meredith
2d ago

What an adult little girl!! She kept her head when she must have been scared for her father. I think she will do well as an adult and succeed in what ever she chooses to do, ex: Dispatcher for Emergency, Dr., Lawyer, Nurse, Police Force, Teacher, anything she chooses with her level headedness.. I am glad her father turned out to be ok in the end.. 👏👏🌹✝️

Reply(1)
16
