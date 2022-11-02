Read full article on original website
Charlie Jones a One-Man Show for Purdue Passing Offense in Disappointing Loss to Iowa
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones recorded 11 receptions for 104 yards in Purdue's 24-3 loss to Iowa on Saturday. He was the only wide receiver to catch more than one pass in the matchup.
Depression Alert: Arkansas Offense Inept in Homecoming Against Liberty
Defense unusually good, but lack of running game sinking Razorbacks' hopes
Gators Ground Game Runs Up Score In Texas A&M's Fifth-Straight Loss
The Gators totaled over 250 yards rushing en route to their first win since Week 6.
Cats Claim Bowl Eligibility in Ugly 21-17 Win at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. —Kentucky knew it was in for a nasty, sluggish rock fight when it got on the bus to head for Faurot Field, and that's exactly what it got in an ugly, yet meaningful 21-17 victory over Missouri. "You knew it was just a game that you're gonna have to go on the road and grit it ...
