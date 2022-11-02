Read full article on original website
vinlove.net
Let your soul ‘chill’ with the peaceful and picturesque H’Mong village in Van Ho
Coming to Hua Tat is coming to a time of enjoying the peace and being closer to nature. Running along National Highway 6 in the area of Van Ho commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, between a long boulevard on one side and a high mountain on the other, there is a village quietly nestled in the middle, peaceful. and fresh as a picture.
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
vinlove.net
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
vinlove.net
10 popular hotels in Sapa
Agoda chooses the 10 most booked hotels and resorts in 2022, as a suggestion for travelers to choose where to stay when Sapa is in a beautiful season. The world’s largest online booking platform Agoda is announcing the most booked hotels in each tourist destination of each country. The 10 hotels in Sapa below are arranged in random order, announced at a time when Sapa is in the beautiful season of the year when it is dry and not too cold. This is a suggestion for visitors in the next trip.
vinlove.net
The idyllic beauty of Tra Su Melaleuca forest
AN GIANG – In a green and quiet space, visitors can mingle with nature, and listen to birdsong…. Tra Su Melaleuca forest is about 30 km from Chau Doc city, planted according to the ecological model of the wetlands west of the Hau River. Visitors here will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tree-lined natural space, and discover a series of water birds, rare animals…
vinlove.net
Travel experience of 9x girl going to Binh Thuan 2 days 1 night with 100 USD
With 100 $, Binh Thuan is Hang’s choice for this trip. Distance from the city center. Not far from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan gathers both necessary and sufficient conditions to become a tourist “paradise” for “vitamin sea” enthusiasts. Referring to Binh Thuan, people often think of Mui Ne fishing village, Phu Quy island, or Bau Trang… However, the feeling of spending 2 weekends visiting those spots doesn’t seem to be enough, so Hang Tran – Editor at A media company has chosen Thanh Long Bay – a brand new destination in Binh Thuan. This fancy place is located near Ke Ga Cape and 160km from Ho Chi Minh.
vinlove.net
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
vinlove.net
Unique hundreds dollar “mobile leaf” hobby
The clever camouflage ability of the leaf beetle is the reason why many people are attracted. If raising insects such as mantises, beetles, butterflies, ants, etc. for ornamental purposes is no longer strange, recently, an emerging “star” has made the community fascinated. strange and curious objects. That is the leaf beetle – “moving leaf”.
vinlove.net
Hanoi’s young people invite each other to take photos in a 100-year-old incense village, as beautiful as Hue
The village, with a tradition of making incense sticks for more than a century, has gradually become a colorful check-in point in the heart of Hanoi. Hanoi not only has the beauty of 36 streets that make up the soul of the capital land, but also stands out with traditional craft villages with special cultural values. Each craft village has its own characteristic that attracts the attention of many tourists, among them is Quang Phu Cau incense village, a village that has existed for more than 100 years, preserving the traditional incense-making profession and being The beautiful check-in location makes visitors from near and far fascinated.
vinlove.net
24 hours eating ‘forget the way back’ in Hanoi’s old quarter
Hanoi Old Quarter is honored by domestic and foreign tourists as the ” food paradise ” of Vietnam. With every step out of the hotel in the old quarter, visitors will immediately “face” countless restaurants from popular to high-end attractive, and irresistible. Hanoi street food is...
