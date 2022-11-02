Read full article on original website
Related
Gators Ground Game Runs Up Score In Texas A&M's Fifth-Straight Loss
The Gators totaled over 250 yards rushing en route to their first win since Week 6.
Depression Alert: Arkansas Offense Inept in Homecoming Against Liberty
Defense unusually good, but lack of running game sinking Razorbacks' hopes
Charlie Jones a One-Man Show for Purdue Passing Offense in Disappointing Loss to Iowa
Sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones recorded 11 receptions for 104 yards in Purdue's 24-3 loss to Iowa on Saturday. He was the only wide receiver to catch more than one pass in the matchup.
Cats Claim Bowl Eligibility in Ugly 21-17 Win at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. —Kentucky knew it was in for a nasty, sluggish rock fight when it got on the bus to head for Faurot Field, and that's exactly what it got in an ugly, yet meaningful 21-17 victory over Missouri. "You knew it was just a game that you're gonna have to go on the road and grit it ...
Tussles in stadium tunnels a throwback issue in older venues like Michigan
Separate tunnels lead to and from the locker rooms in most stadiums built within the last 40 years, eliminating the possibility of an ugly scene unfolding like the one minutes after Saturday night's Michigan State-Michigan game.
Comments / 0