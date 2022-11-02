Read full article on original website
Related
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
SFGate
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
trazeetravel.com
How to Spend a Quick Trip in San Pancho, Mexico
Already spent your fair share of time in Mexico’s most popular beach locales? Get off the beaten path and discover a new favorite destination in Mexico: San Francisco, also called San Pancho. San Pancho is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta, so...
vinlove.net
Only 1km from the Lung Cu flagpole, there is a cultural village known as a fairy village in Ha Giang
The village with the special name Lo Lo Chai is known as the fairy village at the top of the country because of its idyllic and rustic beauty, but no less poetic than in the comics. When asked about Ha Giang tourism, most tourists will answer that the most famous...
Costa Rica ends search for downed plane carrying German fitness billionaire
Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday ended the search for the plane in which German billionaire Rainer Schaller and his family were traveling, nearly two weeks after it crashed in the Caribbean. "Today, November 1, we are officially closing the search case of the plane crash in the Caribbean."
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
vinlove.net
The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass
Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
vinlove.net
Let your soul ‘chill’ with the peaceful and picturesque H’Mong village in Van Ho
Coming to Hua Tat is coming to a time of enjoying the peace and being closer to nature. Running along National Highway 6 in the area of Van Ho commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, between a long boulevard on one side and a high mountain on the other, there is a village quietly nestled in the middle, peaceful. and fresh as a picture.
Rainer Schaller, Owner of Gold's Gym, Among Dead in Weekend Plane Crash
A person of the same name was on a list of passengers of a plane that went missing off the coast of Costa Rica. The company confirmed Monday that Schaller was among them.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
vinlove.net
Hundred-year-old rose garden in Nghe An attracts young people
No need to go to Da Lat, visitors can still visit and check in a series of beautiful photos in the hundred-year-old rose gardens in the mountainous Nam Dan district (Nghe An province). Nam Anh commune is considered the “capital” of growing persimmons for a long time, with the largest...
vinlove.net
Travel experience of 9x girl going to Binh Thuan 2 days 1 night with 100 USD
With 100 $, Binh Thuan is Hang’s choice for this trip. Distance from the city center. Not far from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan gathers both necessary and sufficient conditions to become a tourist “paradise” for “vitamin sea” enthusiasts. Referring to Binh Thuan, people often think of Mui Ne fishing village, Phu Quy island, or Bau Trang… However, the feeling of spending 2 weekends visiting those spots doesn’t seem to be enough, so Hang Tran – Editor at A media company has chosen Thanh Long Bay – a brand new destination in Binh Thuan. This fancy place is located near Ke Ga Cape and 160km from Ho Chi Minh.
vinlove.net
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
vinlove.net
The idyllic beauty of Tra Su Melaleuca forest
AN GIANG – In a green and quiet space, visitors can mingle with nature, and listen to birdsong…. Tra Su Melaleuca forest is about 30 km from Chau Doc city, planted according to the ecological model of the wetlands west of the Hau River. Visitors here will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tree-lined natural space, and discover a series of water birds, rare animals…
vinlove.net
Three generations of Ma people preserve the value of brocade in the Central Highlands
It is rare for any Ma family to keep brocade weaving like Mrs. H’Bach’s family. For more than half a century, weaving has become an invisible thread, connecting three generations, and contributing to preserving the culture of the Central Highlands. Three generations of keeping the weaving profession. A...
vinlove.net
Hanoi is surprisingly beautiful on the flower carts down the street
Hanoians traveling far away will miss the bouquets of fresh flowers on the streetcars or on the peaceful bicycles at many street corners. Flowers in every season. 12 months is 12 brilliant flower seasons. The image of flower baskets on the streets of Hanoi has long been familiar but has never ceased to be beautiful and romantic.
vinlove.net
Unique miniature flower band and dancers welcome Dalat Flower Festival – 2022
A small flower scene consisting of band members, dancers performing the song “Ai goes to the land of peach blossoms” is vividly designed to celebrate the Da Lat Flower Festival – 2022. In the early days of this November, when people and tourists come to the fountain...
vinlove.net
Not everyone in Ho Chi Minh City knows these unique culinary experiences
Saigon – Ho Chi Minh City makes it easy for both tourists and locals to be “intoxicated” by thousands of eye-catching dishes and drinks and a new and attractive way to enjoy. Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism introduces 5 unique culinary experiences in the city.
vinlove.net
Hanoi’s young people invite each other to take photos in a 100-year-old incense village, as beautiful as Hue
The village, with a tradition of making incense sticks for more than a century, has gradually become a colorful check-in point in the heart of Hanoi. Hanoi not only has the beauty of 36 streets that make up the soul of the capital land, but also stands out with traditional craft villages with special cultural values. Each craft village has its own characteristic that attracts the attention of many tourists, among them is Quang Phu Cau incense village, a village that has existed for more than 100 years, preserving the traditional incense-making profession and being The beautiful check-in location makes visitors from near and far fascinated.
Comments / 0