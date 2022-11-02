World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'

Read full article on original website
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Rocket Lab Launches Mission, But Calls Off Attempt to Catch Electron Booster With a Helicopter
Space company Rocket Lab called off its latest attempt at catching one of its Electron boosters with a helicopter, as the venture pursues reusability of its rockets. The company launched the "Catch Me If You Can" mission from its private facility in New Zealand on Friday. The primary goal of...
