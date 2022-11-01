CARY, N.C. — The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (13-2-3) knocked off No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) 2-1 to win its third straight ACC Championship. It was the Seminoles’ ninth ACC Championship in the last 12 seasons. The Garnet and Gold have won the ACC Title each of the last nine times they have played in it.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO