Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

Hot start to the week, rain by late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Sunday (11/6/22) tied the record high temperature from 2015 at 88-degrees!. We have a warm start to the week, too. Highs Monday will climb to the mid 80s and within a degree or two of previous record highs!. Temperatures overnight these next few days drop...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M football looks to continue push for postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is feeling good this week, fresh off a win over Southern, the Rattlers will now hit the road for two straight as the push for a postseason berth continues. If you ask Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons, he knows his...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Noles pile up 113 points in season-opening win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball got off to a soaring start in regular-season play on Monday, toppling Bethune-Cookman, 113-50, on Education Day at a loud and entertained Donald L. Tucker Center. Five Seminoles recorded double-figure point totals in the victory, including freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson (28),...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Patrons sample Greek food, heritage at Greek Food Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was the last day for people in Tallahassee to get a taste of Greek food, entertainment, and culture at the Greek Food Festival. Just like last year, turnout was big. This year served up more food, which includes backlavah and gyros. Since last year's...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

