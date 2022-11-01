Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtxl.com
Hot start to the week, rain by late-week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Sunday (11/6/22) tied the record high temperature from 2015 at 88-degrees!. We have a warm start to the week, too. Highs Monday will climb to the mid 80s and within a degree or two of previous record highs!. Temperatures overnight these next few days drop...
wtxl.com
Florida State football to maintain focus on matchup with Syracuse
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team is enjoying the start to this new week, now back inside the top 25 and bowl eligible following their 42-point win over Miami. It was a big weekend for a team hoping to win out, but you ask Seminoles head...
wtxl.com
Florida A&M football looks to continue push for postseason
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is feeling good this week, fresh off a win over Southern, the Rattlers will now hit the road for two straight as the push for a postseason berth continues. If you ask Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons, he knows his...
wtxl.com
Florida State beats North Carolina, wins 2022 ACC women's soccer championship
CARY, N.C. — The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (13-2-3) knocked off No. 2 North Carolina (15-4-1) 2-1 to win its third straight ACC Championship. It was the Seminoles’ ninth ACC Championship in the last 12 seasons. The Garnet and Gold have won the ACC Title each of the last nine times they have played in it.
wtxl.com
Noles pile up 113 points in season-opening win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball got off to a soaring start in regular-season play on Monday, toppling Bethune-Cookman, 113-50, on Education Day at a loud and entertained Donald L. Tucker Center. Five Seminoles recorded double-figure point totals in the victory, including freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson (28),...
wtxl.com
Patrons sample Greek food, heritage at Greek Food Festival
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was the last day for people in Tallahassee to get a taste of Greek food, entertainment, and culture at the Greek Food Festival. Just like last year, turnout was big. This year served up more food, which includes backlavah and gyros. Since last year's...
wtxl.com
FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have...
Comments / 0