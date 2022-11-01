ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texarkanafyi.com

Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 4 & 5

Got a threat of severe weather in the Texarkana region on Friday night into Saturday, but that won’t slow down the weekend. Some great live music is on tap for November 4 & 5 and a lot of fun family activities. Thanks to Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Hobb’s Manufactured...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade

Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

A New Chapter of Life

Summer of 2022 was a life-changing season for the Killian family. When 10-year-old Jacob was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the whole family was swept up in a whirlwind of testing and doctors, glucose counts and insulin shots, and worry and fear . . . and even still, gratitude and hope. As they have adapted to this new chapter of life, the Killians agree that through this struggle, their family has grown closer, and their faith has grown stronger.
TEXARKANA, TX
myarklamiss.com

Magnolia church building burnt and used for training

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
fourstatesliving.com

TISD Honors Distinguished Alumni During 2022 Distinguished Alumni Breakfast

Texarkana Independent School District honored five Texas High Alumni during the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Breakfast held on Friday, October 14. The breakfast was held at 7 a.m. at the Dan Haskins Student Center at Texas High School. The alumni being honored included June Williams-Davis (1969), Curtis D. Ferguson (1983), Chief Justice Josh R. Morriss III (1968), Scott Rozzell (1967), and Dr. Matt Young (1986).
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed During TASA-TASB Annual Conference

The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference. School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference. Each year during...
REDWATER, TX
KTBS

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Grease Fire at Neighbors

The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy