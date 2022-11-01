Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Related
texarkanafyi.com
Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 4 & 5
Got a threat of severe weather in the Texarkana region on Friday night into Saturday, but that won’t slow down the weekend. Some great live music is on tap for November 4 & 5 and a lot of fun family activities. Thanks to Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Hobb’s Manufactured...
txktoday.com
Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade
Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
fourstatesliving.com
There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays
The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
fourstatesliving.com
A New Chapter of Life
Summer of 2022 was a life-changing season for the Killian family. When 10-year-old Jacob was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the whole family was swept up in a whirlwind of testing and doctors, glucose counts and insulin shots, and worry and fear . . . and even still, gratitude and hope. As they have adapted to this new chapter of life, the Killians agree that through this struggle, their family has grown closer, and their faith has grown stronger.
What New Yummy Restaurant Does Texarkana Really Need?
Now that we have a new Panda Express that is open in Texarkana we asked you the listener what is the next restaurant that Texarkana needs. And as we all know the best way to get someone's opinion is to go on social media and ask away, so we put this honor Facebook page on Wednesday and the responses were pretty cool.
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
Digging Straight Down From Texarkana, Where Would You Come Out?
It's been featured in cartoons and Sci-Fi films from years gone by, if you dig straight down, through the middle of the earth, would you come out in China? Well, did you know there is an app for that?. Could You Come Out In China?. Yes, but not digging from...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
texarkanafyi.com
Farmer’s Bank & Trust 2022 Live United Bowl to be Played December 3
The 2022 Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 3. The teams will be announced on Tuesday, November 15, and schools from all over are hoping for a chance to grow into what has become an important College Bowl Game in Texarkana, Arkansas. Press...
ktoy1047.com
Group of travelers stranded at Greyhound station facing uncertain night, inclement weather
A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. The group, now numbering about 15 people, was much larger when their bus dropped them off at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Group spokesman Luther Thomas said that Greyhound has given the group no clear...
fourstatesliving.com
TISD Honors Distinguished Alumni During 2022 Distinguished Alumni Breakfast
Texarkana Independent School District honored five Texas High Alumni during the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Breakfast held on Friday, October 14. The breakfast was held at 7 a.m. at the Dan Haskins Student Center at Texas High School. The alumni being honored included June Williams-Davis (1969), Curtis D. Ferguson (1983), Chief Justice Josh R. Morriss III (1968), Scott Rozzell (1967), and Dr. Matt Young (1986).
fourstatesliving.com
Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed During TASA-TASB Annual Conference
The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference. School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference. Each year during...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are photos and videos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter: Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson: These […]
KLTV
VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
Comments / 0