Texarkana, TX

txktoday.com

Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade

Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

A New Chapter of Life

Summer of 2022 was a life-changing season for the Killian family. When 10-year-old Jacob was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the whole family was swept up in a whirlwind of testing and doctors, glucose counts and insulin shots, and worry and fear . . . and even still, gratitude and hope. As they have adapted to this new chapter of life, the Killians agree that through this struggle, their family has grown closer, and their faith has grown stronger.
TEXARKANA, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black – Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour

Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Perot Theatre on January 26, 2023. Tickets start at $40 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 AM and available at the Perot Theatre Box Office and www.perottheatre.org. Clint and Lisa Experience VIP packages also available online at www.perottheatre.org.
TEXARKANA, TX
myarklamiss.com

Magnolia church building burnt and used for training

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
HOOKS, TX
fourstatesliving.com

Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed During TASA-TASB Annual Conference

The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference. School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference. Each year during...
REDWATER, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief

TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child

27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
HOOKS, TX

