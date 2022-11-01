Summer of 2022 was a life-changing season for the Killian family. When 10-year-old Jacob was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the whole family was swept up in a whirlwind of testing and doctors, glucose counts and insulin shots, and worry and fear . . . and even still, gratitude and hope. As they have adapted to this new chapter of life, the Killians agree that through this struggle, their family has grown closer, and their faith has grown stronger.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO