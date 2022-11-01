Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Big Car Shows and A Fall Festival Are Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Big car shows and a Fall Festival are just some of the awesome things you can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Fall Festival with a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, and more. This great event is happening on Saturday at Three Chicks Feed and Seed in Texarkana Arkansas. There will be a pancake breakfast as well.
txktoday.com
Main Street Texarkana will Host 38th Annual Christmas Parade
Texarkana, AR/TX – Applications are now being accepted for entry into the 38th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana. The 2022 Christmas Parade will be held Monday, December 5th at 7:00 pm in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “All Aboard the T-Town Express” celebrating all things trains!
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
fourstatesliving.com
There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays
The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
fourstatesliving.com
A New Chapter of Life
Summer of 2022 was a life-changing season for the Killian family. When 10-year-old Jacob was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the whole family was swept up in a whirlwind of testing and doctors, glucose counts and insulin shots, and worry and fear . . . and even still, gratitude and hope. As they have adapted to this new chapter of life, the Killians agree that through this struggle, their family has grown closer, and their faith has grown stronger.
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
steelcountrybee.com
NTCC’s Petrucka to appear in latest Hallmark Christmas movie
It may still be October, but the Hallmark Channel is already gearing up for the holiday season with their Countdown ...
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
txktoday.com
TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black – Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Perot Theatre on January 26, 2023. Tickets start at $40 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 AM and available at the Perot Theatre Box Office and www.perottheatre.org. Clint and Lisa Experience VIP packages also available online at www.perottheatre.org.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
txktoday.com
Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
ktoy1047.com
Group of travelers stranded at Greyhound station facing uncertain night, inclement weather
A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. The group, now numbering about 15 people, was much larger when their bus dropped them off at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Group spokesman Luther Thomas said that Greyhound has given the group no clear...
fourstatesliving.com
Artwork from Redwater Elementary School Student Displayed During TASA-TASB Annual Conference
The work of Paisley Crosswhite, Redwater Elementary School art student, was chosen for display during the annual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Fall Conference. School districts are allowed to submit student art for consideration within the exhibit area of the conference. Each year during...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
Digging Straight Down From Texarkana, Where Would You Come Out?
It's been featured in cartoons and Sci-Fi films from years gone by, if you dig straight down, through the middle of the earth, would you come out in China? Well, did you know there is an app for that?. Could You Come Out In China?. Yes, but not digging from...
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief
TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. A Maud man has been arrested for indecency with a child. Two Foreman football players have been...
