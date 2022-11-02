Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALRN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?
BDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
NEP or CSAN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEP - Free Report) and Cosan (. CSAN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Barrett (BBSI) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Should You Invest in the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO)?
FXO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
Franklin Covey Company (FC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
FC - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $54.7 in the previous session. Franklin Covey has gained 9.3% since the start of the year compared to the -32.8% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -31.6% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Neurocrine (NBIX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise
PBH - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increased year over year. This marks PBH’s sixth straight quarter of earnings and revenue beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefit from its brand portfolio and a solid business strategy.
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Should SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
QUS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/15/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $827.71 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
NSP - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing...
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Has Dorian LPG (LPG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
LPG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
