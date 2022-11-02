Read full article on original website
uatrav.com
Five things Arkansas voters should know before the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8. In addition to federal offices, there are several state and local issues on the ballot this fall. Here are five things you should know before this year’s midterm elections. Are you registered to vote?. It is very easy to find out whether...
magnoliareporter.com
State leaders make “joint” effort opposing pot
Three of Arkansas’ most influential business organizations, and many of its leading elected officials, are opposing Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. We’ll get an idea of how influential they actually are when the votes are counted Tuesday night. On Monday, the Arkansas State...
Kait 8
Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican
(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
Kait 8
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign. “We...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
marijuanamoment.net
Some Arkansas Marijuana Reform Supporters See Ballot Measure They Don’t Love As Last Chance To Enact Legalization
“I don’t consider it to be an ideal amendment, but given the stuff that state government has been up to, I’m not sure we’ll get a chance to get something better.”. For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by the University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is […]
uatrav.com
Four constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot in Arkansas
In addition to the multitude of candidates running for offices on the ballot Nov. 8, there are four issues to amend the Constitution of Arkansas. The amendments cover special sessions, citizen-proposed state laws, religious freedom and marijuana. A “for” vote means adding the amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, while an...
What to know about Issue 2 on the Arkansas ballot
The Arkansas 2022 Midterm ballot brings four constitutional issues for voters to decide on. Issue 2 is just one of those four issues and it would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues if passed.
MSNBC
Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game
The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022.
myarklamiss.com
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
Less Arkansans supporting recreational marijuana ahead of election day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?. Arkansans have been making their stance known. "You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have...
Issue 4 supporters push back on criticisms, say recreational marijuana would benefit Arkansas
The group behind a recreational marijuana amendment on Arkansas' ballot held a press conference Tuesday to respond to criticisms and remind voters of some positives associated with the possible passage.
KYTV
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
First time voters in Arkansas speak on making their voices heard during elections
The general election is one week from today and many young voters across the state are casting their ballot for the first time, hoping to make their voice heard.
A closer look at how issue two could impact future elections
ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas' Fulbright Poll showed a big dip in support for legalizing cannabis compared to what we saw in September. About 60% oppose the measure and another recent poll also showed issue 4's support losing steam. The poll provided a better idea of where...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
KHBS
Arkansas recreational marijuana on the ballot: here's what you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what Issue 4 would do if it's approved. "It would legalize a small quantity of marijuana for personal use among adults, so it’s basically...
