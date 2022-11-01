Read full article on original website
Artificial intelligence discovers new life-changing drug and human trials have started already
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has discovered a new life-changing drug and human trials are already underway. The biotech company behind the breakthrough has dosed its first patient with an AI-developed treatment for ALS patients. Alice Zhang, 33, is the founder of Verge Genomics and a former neuroscience doctoral student at University of...
Neurosteer Gets FDA OK for EEG Brain Monitoring Platform
Neurosteer today announced the FDA clearance of its Neurosteer single-channel EEG brain monitoring platform. This clearance allows Neurosteer's unobtrusive multi-purpose system to be used in a broad range of clinical settings. In the ICU, it can offer continuous brain monitoring to support critical interventions. In a doctor's office, it can aid in the early detection of pre-symptomatic cognitive decline, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia. And in pharma drug trials, it can assist in the rapid and cost-effective mass screening of subjects who may be suffering from neurodegenerative disorders.
FDA Warns Against Using Head-Shaping Pillows for Babies
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that parents and caregivers do not use infant head shaping pillows intended to change an infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. The FDA is not aware of any demonstrated benefit with the use of infant head shaping pillows for any medical purpose. The use of head shaping pillows can create an unsafe sleep environment for infants and may contribute to the risk of suffocation and death.
Indee Labs Lands $2M Contract Hydropore Cell Therapy Platform
Indee Labs is a biotechnology company developing the Hydropore for non-viral intracellular delivery. The team at Indee Labs was recently awarded an additional contract from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health to scale up and out the Hydropore platform for cell therapy. "With the help of...
GE Healthcare's DaTscan Approved for Testing Dementia with Lewy Bodies Patients
GE Healthcare’s DaTscan has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in patients with suspected Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB). This new indication is in addition to its use with single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging to visualize dopamine transporters (DaT) in the brains of adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes. With the expanded indication, DaTscan is now available to more patients, including those with suspected DLB, in the United States.
BioIntelliSense Pulse Oximetry Sensor that Addresses Skin Pigmentation
BioIntelliSense, Inc. a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, announced the launch of its patented, FDA-cleared pulse oximetery (SpO2) sensor chipset and integrated processing technology that accurately measures blood oxygen levels across the full range of light to very dark skin pigmentations, as well as during movement and activity.
The Truth about Dental Implants
Originally Posted On: https://www.queensmedicalcenter.ae/the-truth-about-dental-implants/. The global dental implants market is expected to reach a value of more than $6 billion – that’s AED 22 billion – by 2025. And that statistic is just one of many to show just how many people are getting dental implants across the globe. Even with this being such a common form of dental work, you might have questions about what it’s like getting dental implants.
Light at the End of the Tunnel
It’s been more than 50 years since the declaration of the War on Drugs, and just over a year since the longest armed conflict in U.S. history, the War in Afghanistan, officially ended after two decades. Strides are being made to confront the ramifications of both as psychedelic-assisted therapy continues to deliver promising results. The notion of drugs such as MDMA and psilocybin, both still listed on Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act, becoming widely available for mental health treatment was unthinkable even a few years ago. But clinical trials have progressed nicely, and the FDA could approve MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of PTSD and depression by the summer of 2024. There have been lots of changes in attitudes and positive results for psychedelic-assisted therapy, to the point that lawmakers are working to enshrine people’s rights to use the drugs.
