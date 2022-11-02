Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Anchialine Ecosystems Focus Of Kona Symposium
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The 5th International Symposium on Anchialine Ecosystems is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. (BIVN) – The unique, coastal anchialine pools of Hawaiʻi are being featured this week at an international meeting in Kona. Scientists and resource...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hospice Care Operations To Pause At Hilo Facility
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Pōhai Mālama Care Center will takes a "tactical pause", according to a news release issued on Thursday. (BIVN) – A hospice facility in Hilo says it is taking a “tactical pause”, or a deliberate break in operations, on November 18.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
bigislandvideonews.com
Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation
HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
getnews.info
The Landing World Interactive Flagship Store Launched in Hilo Hawaii
TheLandingWorld.com is offering a 10% OFF Holiday code HOLIDAY10 for Holiday shoppers. The Landing World Interactive Customer experience Boutique has just Launched their flagship store in Hilo Hawaii. The Landing World flagship Boutique is an interactive shop where consumers can “Land” their designs on Activewear, Skateboards or other Apparel items from their own designs using Virtual Reality in the Hilo Store or via Artificial Intelligence in the shop. Consumers are also able to simply ask for custom designs or hand over their design files which The Landing World graphic design crew can create for businesses or consumers wanting something unique.
mauinow.com
Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waiakea Flood Reduction Project Moves Forward
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering on the Waiakea-Palai project, set to initiate in 2023. (BIVN) – An effort to control flooding in the Waiakea-area of Hilo is moving forward. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced...
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
the university of hawai'i system
$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians
The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
Made in Hawaii Festival: What you need to know
Nearly 400 vendors will showcase thousands of products -- all of them local -- including food, crafts and more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State issues nearly $110K in fines to 6 companies for air permit violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has fined six companies for air pollution control permit violations. Each company received a notice of violation and order — or NOVO — and had the option to ask for a contested case hearing. “DOH ensures that companies comply with...
Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way
kauainownews.com
Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project
The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2022, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
bigislandnow.com
Police need help finding a missing Mountain View woman in need of medication
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Terriphena Yazzie of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she is in need of medication for a medical condition, police said in a news release. Yazzie was last seen in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County kicks off lively debate over bill that could have big impact on gun laws
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
Borrow for free: Hawaii closet helps those in need
If you're in need of medical equipment that you can't afford, one Hawaii realtor living in Waikoloa Village wants to help.
