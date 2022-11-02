ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Anchialine Ecosystems Focus Of Kona Symposium

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The 5th International Symposium on Anchialine Ecosystems is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. (BIVN) – The unique, coastal anchialine pools of Hawaiʻi are being featured this week at an international meeting in Kona. Scientists and resource...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hospice Care Operations To Pause At Hilo Facility

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Pōhai Mālama Care Center will takes a "tactical pause", according to a news release issued on Thursday. (BIVN) – A hospice facility in Hilo says it is taking a “tactical pause”, or a deliberate break in operations, on November 18.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
HILO, HI
getnews.info

The Landing World Interactive Flagship Store Launched in Hilo Hawaii

TheLandingWorld.com is offering a 10% OFF Holiday code HOLIDAY10 for Holiday shoppers. The Landing World Interactive Customer experience Boutique has just Launched their flagship store in Hilo Hawaii. The Landing World flagship Boutique is an interactive shop where consumers can “Land” their designs on Activewear, Skateboards or other Apparel items from their own designs using Virtual Reality in the Hilo Store or via Artificial Intelligence in the shop. Consumers are also able to simply ask for custom designs or hand over their design files which The Landing World graphic design crew can create for businesses or consumers wanting something unique.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
GEORGIA STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Waiakea Flood Reduction Project Moves Forward

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering on the Waiakea-Palai project, set to initiate in 2023. (BIVN) – An effort to control flooding in the Waiakea-area of Hilo is moving forward. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced...
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians

The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project

The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2022, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police need help finding a missing Mountain View woman in need of medication

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Terriphena Yazzie of Mountain View, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she is in need of medication for a medical condition, police said in a news release. Yazzie was last seen in the...
HILO, HI
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

