Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
UBER - Free Report) stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Zacks.com
High Fee Income, NII to Aid Signature Bank's (SBNY) Q3 Earnings
SBNY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings, before the opening bell, on Oct 18. The company’s revenues and earnings are expected to have witnessed year-over-year increases. Signature Bank is one of the preeminent banks catering to the cryptocurrency industry, with significant deposits from its digital...
Zacks.com
Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
ARW - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. The bottom line improved 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.27 billion, up 9% from...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q3 Earnings
THS - Free Report) is likely to come up with an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,288 million, suggesting a rise of 17% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Radian Group (RDN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
RDN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. The bottom line increased 95.5% year over year. The results reflected higher monthly premium policy insurance in force, higher investment income and lower expenses, offset by lower premiums...
Zacks.com
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Post Lower Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
LPX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues fell 9.5% and 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures, respectively.
Zacks.com
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Down Y/Y, Shares Drop
THC - Free Report) have plunged 25.4% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. Investor sentiments might have been hurt by the year-over-year drop in the bottom line resulting from elevated labor costs and softer contributions from the Hospital Operations and Other segment, the most significant contributor to THC’s top line. A not-so-impressive 2022 outlook also acted as a drag on the stock. Nevertheless, the downside was partly mitigated by strong performances of its Ambulatory Care and Conifer segments.
Zacks.com
Lending Tree (TREE) Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss
TREE - Free Report) reported an adjusted net loss per share of 36 cents in third-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 89 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 75 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Likely reflecting the better-than-expected results,...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for DTE Energy (DTE) in Q3 Earnings?
DTE - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the opening bell. Its bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.03%. Factors to Note. In the third quarter, DTE Energy’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures....
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
FOUR - Free Report) is slated to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and beat once, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Atlassian's (TEAM) Q1 Earnings
TEAM - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. Atlassian projects fiscal first-quarter revenues between $795 million and $810 million ($802.5 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $801.6 million, suggesting growth of 30.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
Bausch (BHC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss, Guidance Lowered
BHC - Free Report) were down 1.2% in response to third-quarter 2022 results and lowered guidance. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents and decreased from $1.14 reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $2 billion missed the...
Zacks.com
Occidental's (OXY) Q3 Earnings to Gain From Strong Production
OXY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Zacks.com
DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DQ - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this solar panel parts maker have returned -12.4%,...
Zacks.com
Cambium (CMBM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth
CMBM - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects to strengthen its technology roadmap and strategy as supply chain adversities continue to ease. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Worth Betting on Now?
AZO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this auto parts retailer have returned +10.4% over the past month...
