ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Ekeler's Edge: Pollard vs. Zeke, AFC West roundup & Rainn Wilson

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpMsg_0ivS2kZj00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back from the bye week and excited to get back to another episode of Ekeler's Edge.

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the interesting situation in the Dallas Cowboys backfield between Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and how RB committees are actually beneficial to the team and the guys that are in it (even if they’re bad for fantasy).

Later, the guys discuss the AFC West and why it’s not living up to the preseason hype. There’s a good reason why the Chiefs are on top of the division and Austin explains how the Chargers are trying to catch up.

The mailbag was a little light this week, which gives Austin and Matt plenty of time to discuss their opinions on building a team through the draft versus building through free agency and trades.

Finally, the guys invite Rainn Wilson from The Office and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story onto the pod to talk about his fantasy football teams, his regret in trading away Austin last year in The Office Fantasy Football League and punishments for last place. He also gets some start/sit advice from Matt while he's here.

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

NFL betting: Thursday Night Football should be lopsided and ugly, so here's what to bet

After five weeks of featuring some of the worst teams in football, Amazon's Thursday night game turned a corner with the Ravens' 27-22 win over Tampa Bay. Despite Tom Brady's Bucs taking a step back this season, getting a competitive matchup with two solid teams was a nice change. Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll see the same level of competitiveness this week, but we do get the chance to see the NFL's only unbeaten team look to continue its streak.
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 9: Injuries present big opportunities

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 9. Which will come to pass?. Scott Pianowski: I tried to get Deon Jackson anywhere I could this week, and I failed. Hopefully you did better. Jonathan Taylor's ankle could be a problem for a while, Nyheim Hines is now with Buffalo, and the Patriots rank 27th in run defense DVOA. Just three weeks ago, Jackson rolled up 121 total yards, 10 catches, and a touchdown. He's ready to be a Top 12 back this week.
102.5 The Bone

5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Raiders Hall of Famer Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter ever, dies at age 72

Ray Guy made the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a punter. You can sum up his greatness in that one statement. Punters don't get the same level of respect as those who play offense or defense, but Guy did. He is considered the greatest punter ever, the template for the position since he broke in with the Oakland Raiders nearly five decades ago. The award given to the best punter in college football is the Ray Guy Award, which is telling.
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 9 Bust Candidates: It will be tough to rely on the usual from Kupp

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 9. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 9.
102.5 The Bone

NFL betting: BetMGM finds itself rooting for the Bucs and Tom Brady ahead of Week 9

It’s not often that a sportsbook roots for a Tom Brady win. But that’s the position BetMGM finds itself in ahead of Week 9 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Rams are 3-point underdogs ahead of their game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Rams are getting 58% of bets and 60% of the money. BetMGM would prefer that Tampa wins and covers. The Rams are getting over 90% of the money placed on moneyline bets too. A moneyline bet on the Rams pays out at +130.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy