Washington visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (5-4-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Detroit has a 4-3-2 record overall and a 3-1-1 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have gone 1-0-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 in road games last season. The Capitals committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has five goals and six assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has two goals and seven assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), T.J. Oshie: out (lower body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), John Carlson: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.