Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
REPORT: Auburn QB TJ Finley not traveling with team to Mississippi State
Finley will not travel with the team to Starkville and could be considering the portal.
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State
Here is why the Tigers will beat Mississippi State.
etxview.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams reacts to being named first Black HC in Auburn history
Cadillac Williams is thrilled to be named interim HC at his alma mater, Auburn. Williams has been on the Auburn coaching staff since 2019 as the running backs coach. After the firing of HC Bryan Harsin, Williams was chosen to be the interim HC for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Auburn coaching hot board V2: A new west-coast name has entered the ring
There's a new name on the Auburn coaching hot board.
Opelika-Auburn News
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State plays its next matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
alabamaliving.coop
‘Nothing else like it in the state, really….in the nation’
Auburn culinary center a win-win for students, tourism. “At the intersection of campus and community.” This phrase is used often to describe Auburn University’s new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), and it’s not just a motto; it’s a physical reality. The state-of-the-art facility...
PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mary G. Montgomery High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally
LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
Comments / 0