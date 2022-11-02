ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
alabamaliving.coop

‘Nothing else like it in the state, really….in the nation’

Auburn culinary center a win-win for students, tourism. “At the intersection of campus and community.” This phrase is used often to describe Auburn University’s new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), and it’s not just a motto; it’s a physical reality. The state-of-the-art facility...
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheAtlantaVoice

‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally

LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
LAGRANGE, GA
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL

