Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s party to hold protests after ‘assassination attempt’
WAZIRABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and injured in an apparent assassination attempt, said country-wide protests would be held on Friday as tensions remained high in the South Asian nation. Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Bolivian civic group threatens national strike as census protests escalate
LA PAZ (Reuters) – A leading civic group in Bolivia threatened to hold a national strike to pressure the government to carry out a census next year, a potential escalation of protests that have already brought the farm hub of Santa Cruz to a near standstill. In recent weeks,...
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The move follows a statement from South Korea’s foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace...
Indonesia gives emergency use approval to home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Inavac
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved its home-grown coronavirus vaccine Inavac for emergency use, its food and drug agency said on Friday. The vaccine is the second locally made shot after Indovac, which was approved in September. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
