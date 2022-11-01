Read full article on original website
ImmunoGen commercial chief to withdraw before drug launch
With less than a month to go before a scheduled regulatory decision on its lead asset, clinical-stage biotech ImmunoGen said its SVP/chief commercial officer, Kristen Harrington-Smith, will step down from her post. The company is developing mirvetuximab soravtansine, an antibody drug conjugate, in ovarian cancer patients who express high levels...
Q3 pharma earnings roundup: Moderna, Regeneron and Teva
Three major pharmaceutical companies released their latest financial reports Thursday morning. Moderna’s quarterly revenue dropped from $4.9 billion in Q3 2021 to $3.4 billion in Q3 2022, due in large part to a dropoff in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the company’s net income was just over $1 billion, down from $3.3 billion this time last year. Moderna’s total operating expenses rose to $2.1 billion from $1.4 billion a year ago.
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, November 4, 2022
Rubius Therapeutics laid off most of its staff as it explores a sale. Rubius Therapeutics is in the final days of its existence. The company is laying off 82% of its workforce and will begin looking at a sale or merger. (Boston Business Journal) Anti-obesity drug Wegovy helped teens lose...
Merck, AstraZeneca, GSK CEOs announce effort to curb emissions in healthcare
Seven CEOs from major pharma companies including AstraZeneca, GSK, Novo Nordisk and Merck KGaA recently announced an effort to reach emissions reduction targets and boost net zero healthcare. The companies are partnering through the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force, which will aim to tackle emissions throughout several areas...
Amgen’s revenues slide while operating income jumps 12%
Amgen’s total revenues slid 1% during Q3, though the company’s operating income rose 12%, according to its latest earnings report released Thursday. The revenue decline was attributed to a dropoff in global product sales, the company stated. However, when excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange on product sales, Amgen said its total revenues increased 2%.
Can Mark Cuban’s ‘cost plus’ business lower branded drug costs?
Cost Plus Drugs, the pharmacy backed by billionaire investor and reality TV star Mark Cuban, promised radical price transparency when it launched in January. Cuban pledged to price every product exactly the same way: consumers would pay the manufacturer’s cost, plus a 15% markup, a $3 handling fee for the pharmacist and $5 for shipping.
