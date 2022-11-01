Three major pharmaceutical companies released their latest financial reports Thursday morning. Moderna’s quarterly revenue dropped from $4.9 billion in Q3 2021 to $3.4 billion in Q3 2022, due in large part to a dropoff in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the company’s net income was just over $1 billion, down from $3.3 billion this time last year. Moderna’s total operating expenses rose to $2.1 billion from $1.4 billion a year ago.

